Colorado Springs chef to open restaurant in downtown boutique hotel

Jay Gust, president and chef at Ascent Restaurant Group, is the man behind Homa craft cafe and bar on the first floor of Kinship Landing, 415 S. Nevada Ave., a boutique hotel due to open in December. Eateries under the Ascent banner include Pizzeria Rustica and Tapateria.
“The menu at Homa will have wholesome bowls, sandwiches, and house-made hand-pies,” Gust said. “I want to cater to the downtown business lunch crowd like we used to have at the Ritz back in the day. No big sit-down dinners. It’s a gorgeous space and will be the sharpest place in town.”
He will use fresh, locally sourced ingredients and combine them with favorite types of cuisine from around the world. “I will be working directly with farmers,” he said. “I’ll use fresh local ingredients when it makes sense, it’s in season and tastes great.”
Dippity doo
The Melting Pot, 30 E. Pikes Peak Ave., has a couple of occasions to dip into:
• Choctober-Fest, Sunday-Oct. 31: For $48.95 (per person) you get a four-course dinner with endless chocolate, bourbon bacon cheddar fondue, strawberry almond salad, choice of herb-crusted chicken breast, chile-peppered shrimp, Memphis-style dry-rub pork medallion or featured ravioli accompanied by a medley of fresh vegetables and homemade dipping sauces and dessert chocolate fondue.
• Thurs-date night menu is a four-course menu; for $44 per person you get a cheese fondue to share, salad, choice of entrees filet mignon, teriyaki-marinated sirloin, herb-crusted chicken breast, shrimp, Atlantic salmon or wild sacchetti, and sparkling chocolate fondue.
Details: 385-0300, facebook.com/TheMeltingPotofColoradoSprings
Seafood specials
Chef Robert Burnett, owner of Momma Pearl’s Cajun Kitchen, 162 Tracker Drive, is offering several seafood specials, including Cajun seasoned tenderloin filet and grilled shrimp over whipped potatoes ($34.95), crab-stuffed blackened redfish over saffron rice ($29.95), and broiled red snapper with rosemary steamed potatoes ($29.95).
Hours are 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday. Details: 964-0234, mommapearls.com.
Halloween happenings
Mood Tapas Bar, 218 N Tejon St., has some howling good events scheduled for Oct. 31. Kick off the evening with a tasting menu 5:30 to 8 p.m. For $100, you get an amuse of akaushi beef carpaccio, shrimp roulade, spaghetti squash, tuna tataki, sunchoke, lamb shank dulma, risotto, Cape Cod diver scallop, akaushi beef tenderloin, milk and honey and textures of pear.
At 8 p.m., party animals can take part in the Heaven and Hell Halloween Mask-erade held at all three of the eating venues: Bird Tree Cafe, District Elleven and Mood Tapas Bar. For $45 per person, you get tickets for three cocktails, snacks,and entry in a costume contest. The party will allow you to travel between the three adjoined spaces for cocktails, snacks, music by DJ Craftmatic and a costume contest with cash prizes of $1,000 (first place) and $250 (second place). Details: 422-9712, facebook.com/MoodTapasBar.