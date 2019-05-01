From left, executive chef Rob Grimes, owner Phil Duhan and sous chef Michael Harris at Midtown Grill, where the menu offers grilled steaks, Reubens and other comfort food.
Phil Duhan has transformed his Oscar’s Oyster Bar, 333 S. Tejon St., into the upscale Midtown Grill.
In only a few weeks, after closing Oscar’s on March 18, he spruced up his place with fresh paint, new flooring, a black ceiling and an extended entryway to provide a floor-to-ceiling window next to the front door. The result is a larger-looking eatery with more natural light that officially opened April 25.
The big news is the food. Although we had no complaints about Duhan’s Cajun dishes, he now offers a pot-roast sandwich, turkey avocado melt, mac, chicken and cheese and pub corned beef with cabbage.
“We do not use any deli meats,” he said. “If there’s turkey on a sandwich or in a dish, it’s turkey meat that has been roasted in house. Steaks are hand cut and grilled.”
While Duhan is a seasoned chef in his own right, he has hired Rob Grimes as executive chef and Michael Harris as sous chef. Grimes has headed several notable kitchens in the area, such as The Craftwood Inn, and was on board when The Ritz opened.
The Midtown Grill has a small opening lunch menu, with full dinner and lunch menus to start May 8. Duhan said he plans to add breakfasts later. Hours are 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. Mondays through Saturdays and 11 a.m. to midnight Sundays. Details: 471-8070, themidtowngrill.com.
New chef and owner
Castle Rock’s VistaVino Modern Grill, at 611 Wilcox St., has a new owner and chef, Paul Epstein. He’s been a chef for more than three decades, working in Scottsdale, Ariz., Las Vegas and Colorado. He took over the spatula from Michael Glennon, who with his wife, Janine, had owned the eatery since 2015. On a recent visit, we didn’t see any change in the excellent service and beautifully prepared dishes.
“High quality. High value. I truly believe that high-quality food, prepared with love and served professionally, is the best business model,” Epstein said.
His passion is sourcing and using Colorado products in Italian, Mediterranean and American cuisine. Tuesdays, he serves cioppino. For $19.95, you get a robust, savory meal of fresh dry scallops, shrimp, mussels and Manila clams, sautéed with garlic, white wine, house-made marinara and fresh oregano, served over linguine. Reservations are recommended.
Hours are 5 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Thursdays, 5 to 9 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. Details: 303-660-2005, vistavinomoderngrill.com.
More than baklava
Yes, fresh, flaky, honey-soaked baklava is at Baklava Café, 3315 W. Carefree Circle, but the cafe also has savory offerings such as lentil soup, rice, yamak, falafel, hummus and other Jordanian treats to enjoy with espresso drinks.
“Beef yamak is bread that I stuff with ground beef cooked in tomato sauce and herbs,” said owner Shifaa Alshehab, who is from Jordan.
Hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays. Details: 400-5992, facebook.com/pg/baklavacafe.
Concert and food trucks
Coutura Design Inspirations, 6380 Corporate Centre Circle, kicks off the summer season with a live concert by Wirewood Station and local food trucks from 4 to 7 p.m. May 17. Specialty Appliance will have cooking demonstrations in its mobile kitchen. The food trucks are Wild Goose Catering, Mateo’s Philly Cheese Steak, Tacos Alo’way, K2 Cuisine and Nature’s Start Bread Co. desserts.
Beer, bites and tunes
A Grazing Life – Colorado Farm Dinners is having another amazing beer pairing dinner, this time at Brass Brewing Co., 318 E. Colorado Ave., at 6 p.m. May 13. For $75, you get a four-course dinner prepared by Andres Velez, owner of Piglatin Cocina and Piglatin Food Truck, and Jared Wilkerson, executive chef of The Rabbit Hole, paired with beer. Live music ups the fun.
Visit tinyurl.com/y2bcvnld.
Mother’s Day
It’s not too soon to make reservations for moms on her special day May 12. Consider Joseph’s Fine Dining, 1603 S. 8th St, where $44 buys a brunch with a vast array of morning and lunch dishes from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Details: 630-3631, josephsdining.com.
contact the writer: 636-0271.