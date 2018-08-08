Eric Stewart, owner of Boz Catering, is opening Boz Catering Kitchen at 6628 Delmonico Drive. He has been renting commercial kitchen space for the operation but is expanding to accommodate his business and to support other chefs who need a place to cook.
“I am going to build it out as a commercial kitchen, like Witty Pork has for food trucks,” he said. “It’s for aspiring chefs, other caterers and people who need a kitchen for limited production. Maybe for people who need a place to make jelly to sell at farmers markets.”
Stewart wants to offer cooking and food storage space to no more than 10 regular tenants.
He will have a demonstration cooking area where he will offer cooking classes and host other chefs who want to teach.
“On Fridays I want to do a tasting menu for lunch; a way to introduce customers to new items on my catering menu,” he said.
There will be a ribbon-cutting Sept. 7 to welcome the community to the new space. Details: 599-8109, bozcatering.com.
Hello snowball
Juan and Mary Ann Figueroa hail from New Orleans, the home of snowballs, and have brought a piece of that city’s culture here with their food truck, Sno-LA Springs.
“It’s not like shave ice or snow cones,” Juan says. “The machine we have cuts the ice so it’s like snow. Fluffy and light. This allows the flavors to penetrate more and gives it an amazing taste.”
It’s served in a cup with a spoon.
Mary Ann adds, “We put in some of the ice then add a flavored syrup, more ice and then a final drizzle of flavored syrup.”
Want to get more fancy with your refreshing dessert? It can be topped with whipped cream or, even better, condensed milk poured over the domed masterpiece.
“We’ll be making gourmet snowballs too,” Mary Ann said. “Treats like cheesecake or brownies in the middle of the ice. It’s really delicious and fun.”
Bananas foster or praline pecan can’t be far from landing on the menu.
New Orleans’ original way to beat the heat dates to the 1930s when two locals, George Ortolano and Ernest Hansen, separately invented their first ice-shaving machines. Juan bought his “snow” making machine in the Crescent City and installed it in a little red food truck. Visit tinyurl.com/ycxap9a9 to find where they will be creating their chilly treats.
“KRDO Table Talk”
Guests on the “KRDO Table Talk” radio show on 105.5 FM, 1240 AM and 92.5 FM at 1 p.m. Saturday:
Rick Velliquette, owner of Bistro on 2nd, 65 Second St., Monument, is joined by chef Matt Baker to talk about a new menu and events happening at the eatery. Details: 481-8822, thebistro2nd.com.
Susanna Maestas, owner of Susanna’s Comfort Cuisine, 1130 E. Willamette Ave., talks about her our pop-up dinners, catering, cooking classes and packaged meals. Visit tinyurl.com/yaesjnc9.
Grace Harrison, Discover Goodwill board member, talks about the “On The Mesa” Mixing with a Mission event at the Garden of the Gods Collection, 1460 Garden of the Gods Road, 6 to 10 p.m., Aug. 17. For $150, you can sample food from top area chefs and hand-crafted beer, wine and spirits while enjoying music from Woodshed Red. All proceeds benefits Discover Goodwill. Visit anenchantedweekend.com/on-the-mesa/.
Bill Ferguson, Famous Dave’s Legendary Pit Barbecue franchisee, 8330 Razorback Road, talks about the rollout of bowl entrees, which are intended to modernize the eatery’s image and appeal to younger customers. The restaurant also is stepping up its digital relationship with guests by introducing online ordering and delivery services. Details: 265-6227, tinyurl.com/y9sj7jwy.
Contact the writer: 636-0271.