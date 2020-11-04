The French Kitchen 4-in-1 Culinary Center, 4771 N. Academy Blvd., created a fondue kit that was a hit last year. The kit was so popular that owner Blandine Mazéran has brought it back as A Fondue Savoyarde, named for the region in France she is from.
“It is a typical winter dish, especially after a great day skiing and on cold days," she said. “We pick gourmet cheeses from France and Switzerland, grate them, and put the perfect proportions to make the best texture and flavors in a cheese fondue.”
The kit serves four and includes a mix of three gourmet cheeses, a bottle of Apremont wine, two baguettes and the recipe to get the job done. Cost is $64.99.
Hours are 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays. Details: 528-6295, tinyurl.com/yxp3la2b.
Dining with a view
The Grand View Dining Room at Garden of the Gods Resort and Club, 3320 Mesa Road, offers one of the best views for a quintessential Colorado dining experience.
The room was once available only to club members and their guests. As of Dec. 1, it will be open to the public. Reservations for the public will only be accepted for days and meal periods that have proven to show the lowest use by members. The busiest holidays and peak times will not be available to the public. Dress codes will be enforced. Details: 329-6900, gardenofthegodsresort.com.