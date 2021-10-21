Eric Brenner, owner and executive chef of Red Gravy, 23 S. Tejon St., is supporting the Downtown Partnership’s Culinary Insider passport by offering Red Gravy’s Sunday Supper Club, which will be held in his Blue at Red Gravy lounge Sunday and Oct. 31.
The supper club begins with a prosecco reception at 5:30 p.m. with dinner served promptly at 6 p.m. If you haven’t been to his intimate lounge, you’re in for a treat visually and a delicious meal creatively prepared by the chef. The upscale bar is small with dinners limited to 12 lucky diners.
Each guest will receive a Culinary Insider pass, offering access to off-menu experiences at dining spots in downtown Colorado Springs. A portion of ticket sales will benefit Meals to Heal, a charitable program Brenner started during the pandemic shutdown that offers support to overworked medical heroes, including ICU and COVID unit workers.
Cost is $100 at tinyurl.com/ m69z9p6x.
Spooky cocktail
Rock Bottom Restaurant and Brewery, 3316 Cinema Point, will be offering Blood Moon ($8) cocktail for Hallo-Weekend Oct. 29-31. The scary good drink is made with Bacardi Superior Rum, blood orange, fresh lime juice and ginger beer, garnished with take-home vampire teeth and a syringe. Hours are 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily. Details: 550-3586, rockbottom.com/locations/colorado-springs.
New downtown eatery
Russ Ware and his wife, Mandy Todd, are opening Epiphany at 32 S. Tejon St., which will be on the top floor of the former Thirsty Parrot bar. Ware’s other eateries include Wild Goose Meeting House and Good Neighbors Meeting House. The couple have hired some well-seasoned employees with strong restaurant experience, including Johnathan Shankland as the general manager. He formerly was the general manager at the Famous Steak House and later Jax Fish House & Oyster Bar. Also joining the venture is Benjamin Gallegos Pardo, who had owned and operated a coffee shop, Cafe Corto, downtown from 2011 to 2014. He will be the chef preparing Latin American and New Mexico- inspired food at the new venue. An opening in November is envisioned. Live music will make appearances on the stage. Visit epiphanycos.com.
Kitchen swinging doors
Eric Stewart, has closed his Boz Catering, 6628 Delmonico Drive, and joined the culinary team at Momma Pearl’s Cajun Kitchen, 162 Tracker Drive It’s good timing for Stewart and Robert Brunet, owner of Momma Pearl’s, who was recently featured on Robert Irvine’s Food Network reality show “Restaurant: Impossible.” Irvine recommended some menu updates for Momma Pearl’s, which Stewart will assist Brunet in implementing. Visit mommapearls.com.
Veg out
Colorado Springs Vegan Restaurant Week is scheduled for Nov. 1-7. More than 20 eateries, food trucks and breweries will be offering special deals on meals. Visit coloradosprings veganevents.com to see the complete list and make reservations at your favorite spots or new places you’d like to checkout.
