During these days of shutdowns and masks, people have gotten pretty creative, not only in how they get through their days, but also in ways they can step up and help. Eric Brenner, owner of Red Gravy, is one of the creative ones who is using what he knows best — food — to help medical professionals.

He listened to Samantha Anne Palmer, who was employed at his restaurant while she waited for licensing to clear before she could start her job as a surgical assistant at UCHealth Memorial Hospital.

“She mentioned that it was hard to get food and coffee sometimes during long shifts,” he said. “That’s when the idea came to me to find a way to feed these front-line workers and help local restaurants too.”

He found it in Meals to Heal: Feeding the Frontline, which sends meals to medical professionals working tirelessly to treat COVID-19 patients. The project launched on March 28 with the delivery of pans of lasagna for dinner to staff at UCHealth.

Brenner explained, “My idea was to provide food for our health care workers, first responders and emergency services personnel while simultaneously supporting our restaurants and food service business community through donations.”

He started a GoFundMe account, which you can donate to, or individuals and other restaurants can do their own project.

“The idea is to support one another,” he said. “You can join together with friends and family, neighbors, co-workers, or HOAs and start a donation pool to provide meals to those in need.”

Brenner gave an example of how this works.

“I have a customer, Yvette Maher, who selects a different restaurant every day to order food from for 50 to 60 people she takes the meals to,” he said. “She ordered meals from me one day. We prepared the meals and she pickled them up to take to people she wanted to help out.”

As for the March 28 delivery to UCHealth, Palmer wrote about it on her Facebook page: “We were able to deliver lasagna to a ton of staff who needed the morale boost. ICU especially, who often goes unrecognized… It’s absolutely incredible to see how the community showed up for us. A hot, delicious meal can heal a tired heart.”

Supporting local businesses is another motivation for Brenner.

“One of the primary goals of Meals to Heal is to support local licensed, reputable restaurants who rely heavily on dine-in service and are currently struggling to keep revenue coming in and their employees paid,” he said. “I have been able to keep several of my employees as a result of this project. I’d like to see other restaurants get this support too.”

To learn more, visit mealstoheal.co or facebook.com/mealstohealteam.

Free sub

Firehouse Subs is offering a free medium sub when you buy a medium or large sub, chips and dessert through Sunday. Visit tinyurl.com/sc28zqw to print a coupon, which can only be used for carryout. Show the coupon at the counter or mention when you call ahead for pickup. One coupon per person per visit.

Front-line hero deals

Here are a couple of places supporting those working on the front lines of the virus crisis:

• Bad Daddy’s Burger Bar, 1765 Briargate Parkway, offering 20% off for all first responders and health care workers who show their ID or badge through April 30 for takeout or curbside orders .

• Loaf ‘N Jug offers a free “thank you” cup of hot or iced coffee in any size to health care workers, first responders and military personnel during the COVID-19 outbreak. They should inform an employee of their profession at checkout.

Cafe to market

These restaurants have added groceries to their takeout options to help customers avoid crowds and overcome empty shelves in grocery stores:

• Momma Pearl’s Country Store at Momma Pearl’s Cajun Kitchen, 162 Tracker Drive, is taking grocery orders 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday. Pick up within two hours of calling. Weekly order sheets are available on Facebook. You’ll find bread, dairy, dry goods, proteins, vegetables and Cajun specialties such as Café du Monde Coffee & Chicory, Community Coffee & Chicory and Slap Ya’ Momma Seasoning. Details: 964-0234, facebook.com/mommapearlscajunkitchen.

• Warehouse Market at The Warehouse Restaurant, 25 W. Cimarron St., is selling takeout groceries such as vegetables, ground beef, bison, chicken, bacon, steelhead trout, house-baked walnut bread and baguettes, deli meats, bone broth, butter, flour, sugar, eggs and cheese. Details: 475-8880, email orders to shaundy@thewarehouserestaurant.com.

• Mackenzie’s Chophouse, 128 S. Tejon St., is ready to cook steaks and sell deli meats and cheese. Think 24-ounce porterhouse steaks, $25 each, 8-ounce prime grade sirloin steaks, $10 each, or 12-ounce New York strip, $11 each. There’s ground beef for $3.75 per pound, sliced smoked turkey for $6 per pound and 5 pounds of Idaho potatoes for $5. Details, 635-3536 or go to facebook.com/mackenzies chophouse.