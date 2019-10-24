Eric Stewart, owner of Boz Catering, 6628 Delmonico Drive, is expanding his business. He plans to open Boz Marketplace and Café at 207 E. Delmonico Drive in early December. The new eatery is in the strip mall directly across the parking lot from his current catering kitchen. His focus at the new place will be on coffee, pastries, ice cream, sandwiches and grab-and-go frozen meals. There will be some locally sourced shelf-stable groceries too.
“I’ll have an espresso machine and will be using Inertia coffee,” he said. “Brooke (Harrell), who has rented space in the catering kitchen, will be making all the pastries and sweets. I’m going use bread for the sandwiches from Delicias bakery.”
The cozy shop will have a few tables and chairs in the front for dine-in customers. A nook in the back will be furnished with a couple of coaches for relaxing with coffee. Hours will be 6 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Smiley face tacos
Mark Henry, chef and owner of Happy Belly Tacos, 125 N. Spruce St., emailed he had created a new menu in celebration of being open for a year. He creatively came up with a gluten-free and vegan-optional buffalo cauliflower taco and Korean-style bulgogi carnitas taco. There’s also the Happy Belly taco, a Cuban-style taco with mojo-seasoned pork belly. He has added a vegan green chili to the lineup. Hours are 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesdays through Thursdays, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. Details: 471-4528, hbtacoscos.com.
