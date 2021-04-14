Edward Salazar, owner and chef of Lush F2F Food Truck, has found a permanent home for his mobile food business at The Garden, 401 S. Nevada Ave., which is scheduled to open this spring.
Salazar was executive chef at Taste, the restaurant inside the Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, until the pandemic closed the eatery temporarily. His passion is sourcing seasonal local foods, which is a perfect fit for The Garden.
Julie Nasser is the owner of what she calls “a beer garden. But, because we will also be serving local spirits in cocktails along with craft beers, I stuck with a more generic name.”
The 3,000-square-foot space in downtown Colorado Springs will be mostly patio with picnic tables and comfy chairs. Besides Salazar’s gourmet local dishes, a rotation of a couple of other food trucks offering good eats will be featured. Details: 291-4792, facebook.com/LushF2F.
