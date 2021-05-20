Brother Luck, owner of Four by Brother Luck and Lucky Dumpling will launch a new concept in June, The Studio, 332 E. Colorado Ave. It’s above Lucky Dumpling, 26 S. Wahsatch Ave. and is accessible by a staircase to the west of the Lucky Dumpling building.
“This was a former social marijuana place,” he said. “When it came available, we decided to take it to make into a small venue for wine dinners, cooking classes, and high-end chef dinners with celebrity guest chefs. And this is where we can do employee training and have staff meetings.”
He gutted the inside, raising the ceiling to expose the beams, put in a new floor and added a small kitchen space.
“We can seat 20,” he said. “Steve (Kander, sommelier at Four by Brother Luck) will store his wines here too.”
Visit facebook.com/luckydumplingco for updates.
Neighborhood bar
Family-owned local bar, The Pub, 4767 N. Carefree Circle, offers a unique way to get your fill of finger foods, salads, nachos, wings, pizza, and burgers. When you enter the bar there is a hostess stand where you pick up a menu and a pencil. Think sushi bar with an order sheet to check off the type of rolls you want. Except here you select what you want to add to the afore mentioned food categories.
For instance, burgers are quarter pound patties. Select patty size: single ($5), double ($7), triple ($9) or the colossal four ($10). Then choose from five cheese types (one per patty), 11 sauces and six veggies. Premium add-ons cost an additional $2 each and include bacon, green chiles, cheese sauce, extra cheese, garlic mushrooms or grilled onions.
There are 15 flavors of wings to suit everyone’s tastes and spice level. COVID priced wings are $1.15 all day every day with a minimum of five wings per flavor. Hours are 2 p.m. to midnight daily. Details: 375-5265, facebook.com/ThePubcos.
New coffee shop
Frankly Coffee, 727 1/2 W. Colorado Ave., has opened in a tiny space. There’s a couple of seats inside and some tables on the sidewalk outside. You can enjoy cookies and pastries by The French Kitchen with your carefully crafted favorite espresso drink. Hours are 6:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Mondays through Fridays and 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. Visit facebook.com/franklycoffee.co.
Wine fest art contest
The Winery at Holy Cross Abbey, 3011 E. Colorado 50 in Cañon City, is having their art contest for the Harvest Festival Sept. 25 and 26. The winning artwork, chosen by winery staff, will be used to create wine labels, posters, invitations and other media to advance and promote the harvest festival at The Winery at Holy Cross Abbey.
Artwork, with the artist’s bio, must be delivered to the winery tasting room no later than June 1. Artists will be notified of the winners June 7.
Art in the Park, a special showing for all the artist’s work, will be at the Abbey winery park 1 to 3 p.m. June 19. The winning artist will receive $500 and a complimentary booth at the harvest fest where Harvest Fest posters will be signed by the artist and sold. The winning artist and a guest will be guests at the Winemaker’s Dinner on Sept. 24. For more information call 276-5191 or email sally@abbeywinery.com. Visit abbeywinery.com.
Run for a cause
Red Leg Brewing Co. will support Angels of Americans Fallen on Memorial Day, May 31, hosting their annual Angel Run 5K, at 2323 Garden of the Gods Road, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Cost is $40 for the in-person 5k and $45 for the virtual 5k. All proceeds of the event will be given to the organization, which cares for children of fallen service members and first responders through developmental activities such as sports, music, and other arts. Visit runsignup.com/runwithangels-signup.
On a roll
Bonefish Grill, 5102 N. Nevada Ave., offers the ultimate lobster and shrimp roll May 28 to June 4. The decadent sandwich features perfectly chilled, shucked lobster and shrimp tossed with signature Bang Bang sauce and served in a lightly toasted baguette. Service members and first responders receive 10% off their order at Bonefish Grill all year. Details: 598-0826, tinyurl.com/dpaawp2c
Contact the writer: 636-0271.