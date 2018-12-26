Brother Luck, owner of Four by Brother Luck, is opening a second eatery, Lucky Dumpling, 26 S. Wahsatch Ave., early next year.
“I’m really excited,” he said. “I’m coming full circle. My first restaurant, which was going to be food truck, ended up being in the back of the Triple Nickle Tavern.”
He called that eatery Brother Luck Street Eats.
"There were limitations with the space," he said. "I could only seat about 10 there because the area had a stage for live entertainment that took up a lot of area. And, because it was attached to a bar, I could not get my own liquor license."
Luck took a second look at the place when he learned the back room was going to be completely sealed off from the bar, which was a game changer.
"When we took out the stage and exposed the wall there were two big windows," he said. "I knew we could work with the kitchen since it already had the grease trap. And, I could get a liquor license. Plus there's space now for much more seating."
He's shooting for a more urban look with high ceilings and open kitchen. With the added sunlight from the back wall windows the space already looks much more inviting.
“There will be a dough prep area where customers can watch cooks making and steaming the dumplings,” he said.
So why a dumpling house?
“Some of my first food memories were of me having Asian dumplings with my mother and father in San Francisco,” he said. “I want to put my own spin on them. Maybe a soup-style dumpling filled with gumbo. A fusion of my Creole background and love of Asian cuisine.”
New Year’s Eve helper
Here are a couple of spots to pick up cheese, crackers, sausages and condiments for last minute snacking as you wait to celebrate 2019:
• The Wine Gallery – Wine & Spirits, 5903 Delmonico Dr., has a collection of gourmet foods, wines, beers and spirits. Wine tastings 2 to 7 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. Details: 439-9463, thewinegalleryco.com.
• Cherokee’s of Manitou: Gallery and Cheese Shop, 351 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, is stocked for the holidays with award winning cheeses, locally produced condiments and specialty meats. Details: 685-3508, cherokeesofmanitou.com.
Find some winter fun
Lost Island, 1825 Dominion Way, is where you can find a good time at the inaugural "Lost Island Christmas Festival" through the Dec. 31. The Christmas Festival features 36 holes of miniature golf, food trucks, s'mores, and snowball lunch and more. Cost is $8, children under 3 free. Visit tinyurl.com/ybvwcdak.
“KRDO Table Talk’
Guests on the “KRDO Table Talk” radio show on 105.5 FM, 1240 AMc and 92.5 FM at 1 p.m. Saturday:
• Jason Nauert, owner of The Rocky Mountain Institute of Meat: Foundations of Meat Fabrication and Beast and Brews, 7 Spectrum Loop, talks about the new butcher shop and eatery serving 99 varieties of local craft beer and upscale fast food, which is due to open in early January. Noah Siebenalleris the executive chef. Visit beastsandbrews.com.
• Meridith Barrett Norwood, Jazzercise instructor and physical therapist, talks about ways to achieve goals for healthy lifestyle and new diet and exercise courses coming up in 2019. She also offers healthy recipes at her Healthy U facebook page. Visit: mnorwood.juiceplus.com/us/en.
• Eric Brenner, chef and owner of Red Gravy – Frech Italain Kitchen, 23 S. Tejon St., talks about his career path coming from St. Louis to Colorado Springs, upcoming holiday events and specials at his eatery. Details: 635-7661, redgravyco.com.
• Joy Williams, herbalists, homesteader and holistic nutritionist, talks about ways to relieve stress and upcoming classes she teaches at Manitou Wellness Center, 1024 Colorado Ave. Details: 634-5234, manitouwellness.com.