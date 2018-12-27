Colorado Springs chef Brother Luck keeping a grip on spot in Last Chance Kitchen

Brother Luck, owner of Four by Brother Luck, 321 N. Tejon St., had luck on his side again on “Last Chance Kitchen,” the online companion show to Bravo’s “Top Chef.” He didn’t win first place but came in second for his take on a fritta, which keeps him in “Last Chance Kitchen” another week.
“I’m running a marathon and everybody else is sprinting,” he posted on his FaceBook page Dec. 21. “This is where experience comes into play. I’ve officially competed in nine straight rounds of Last Chance Kitchen. Keep em coming!!!!” #boogeyman (The boogeyman is a reference made by judge Tom Colicchio about Luck in the first episode of Last Chance Kitchen season 16.)
The next episode of “Last Chance Kitchen” airs Thursday on bravotv.com directly after “Top Chef,” which comes on at 7 p.m Watch at home, or head to Luck’s eatery to catch the action. Details: 434-2741, fourbybrotherluck.com.