Brother Luck, owner of Four by Brother Luck and Luck Dumpling, is on a mission to bring some of his celebrity chef friends to Colorado Springs.
“Instead of me going to other places to cook dinners with my friends, I decided to bring them to my restaurant,” he said.
It’s a win-win. Luck doesn’t have to be away from his eateries, and we get to enjoy his food as well as that of the many talented friends he has made over the years competing in reality TV cooking shows. Luck also invites a local chef to join the crew. Each prepares two courses of the six-course dinner.
Last month, Luck featured Joe Flamm, who won season 15 of Bravo’s “Top Chef.” Jay Gust was the local chef.
Next up is Tanya Holland, who also competed on season 15 of “Top Chef.” She is the owner of Brown Sugar Kitchen in Oakland, Calif. Local chef Beau Green will join Holland and Luck to prepare the dinner paired with wine at 6 p.m. March 12.
Cost is $125. Visit fourbybrotherluck.com to make reservations on Open Table.