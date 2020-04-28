Brother Luck and his wife, Tina, have relaunched Lucky Dumpling kitchen in Colorado Springs with a full menu for curbside takeout.
“We‘ve spent this week training team members on social distancing practices,” he said in a Facebook posting.
Lucky Dumpling is open from 11 a. m. to 9 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays. Visit luckydumplingco.com to see the food and cocktail menu, which includes Luck’s fan favorite bacon jam burger. Call 418-5843 to place orders.
The couple's other restaurant, Four by Brother Luck, remains closed. But good news is looming.
“Stay tuned because @fourbyluck isn’t too far behind to announce their opening,” Luck said.
Mother’s Day brunch in the bag
Viewhouse Eatery, Bar and Rooftop, 7114 Campus Drive, is offering Mother’s Day Buffet at Home dinner or brunch packages.
These packages include an entree with seven sides and they feed four to six for takeout. Select prime rib ($125), pork tenderloin ($100) or spiral ham ($90). Place orders 48 hours in advance for pickup May 9-10.
For every package sold, a meal will be donated to a local women’s shelter in need. Details: 394-4137, viewhouse.com.