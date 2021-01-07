Wake up, Colorado Springs, with a free breakfast sandwich from Einstein Bros. Bagels beginning Jan. 15, National Bagel Day, through the end of the month. Here’s the deal: Customers who order ahead using the Einstein app can select one of the 11 egg sandwiches choices free with their purchase. Bestsellers include:
• The Farmhouse with eggs, thick-cut bacon, smoked ham and cheddar cheese. It’s finished with a creamy country pepper shmear on cheesy hash brown gourmet bagel.
• The Chorizo Sunrise with chorizo sausage, avocado, cheddar cheese, eggs and jalapeño salsa shmear on green chile gourmet bagel.
• The All-Nighter with eggs, thick-cut bacon, American cheese and creamy jalapeño garlic aioli on a cheesy hash brown gourmet bagel.
Top grades
Everton Cameron, owner of High Grade Food Truck and Catering, is gearing up to bring his Jamaican cuisine with a Southwest twist to a restaurant at 1020 S. Tejon St.
“It looks like I can open in mid-February,” he said. In the meantime, his mobile business continues to show up at breweries and other business parking lots. Visit facebook.com/ HighGradeFoods to track him down.
Dine on the wild side
Pete Moreno, executive chef at Prime25, will be the guest chef at Almagre Bar + Lounge, 2460 Montebello Square Drive, at 6:30 p.m. Jan. 26, preparing a menu of wild game meats. For $85. you get a five-course meal paired with wine. Dishes include venison tartare, foie gras, braised rabbit leg, wild boar tenderloin and seared ostrich. Make reservations at almagrecollective.com.
Italian family dinner
Franco Pisani, owner of Paravicini’s Italian Bistro, 2802 W. Colorado Ave., is offering a family dinner takeout kit to feed four. For $60, you get a choice of pasta from fettuccine alfredo, penne alla vodka or spaghetti and meatballs and choice of entrée from chicken marsala, chicken parmigiana, eggplant parmigiana or veal parmigiana. Kit comes with salad, bread and four mini cannoli for dessert. Details: 471-8200, paravicinis.com.
Keep on truckin’
Edward Salazar, former executive chef at Taste in the Fine Arts Center, has hit the road with his Lush F2F Food Truck, a farm-to-fork mobile food business. He’s featuring a menu of foods from Colorado ranchers and farmers. A must try is his Colorado green chili. He also is serving soups, salads, beef birria tacos, bacon wrapped pork loin, jalapeno poppers and faro and quinoa stuffed squash. Many vegetarian and vegan options are coming from the serving window. Visit facebook.com/LushF2F.
