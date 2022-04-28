Bryan Vazquez and Delbher Carrera, have opened Sasquatch and Yeti Taqueria, 292 Colorado 105, Palmer Lake.
The tiny place has limited inside dining, but outside there’s a large patio and a few tables in the front yard. Takeout is recommended, depending on the weather.
The menu is small offering street tacos, a taco salad, six tortas, nachos and burritos, all of which come as generous servings.
The nachos ($10) are a big plate of freshly fired chips topped with choice of nine taco meats, garnished with queso, jalapeños, pico de gallo and a scoop of guacamole.
The burritos are massive. The Sasquatch burrito ($10) comes with a choice of taco meats, beans and rice topped with lettuce and tomatoes. Feeling extra hungry? Go for the Abominable Burrito ($26). It’s three times the size of the regular burrito. Finish it in the time limit, currently 20 minutes, and the meal is on the house, plus you get your photo on the wall. Liquor license pending.
Hours are 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturdays and 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sundays. Details: 719-375-3874, tinyurl.com/2p83vv2k.
Chuckwagon dinner and show
The Flying W Ranch, 3330 Chuckwagon Road, Colorado Springs, dinners will open at 5 p.m. daily starting May 26 and run through Oct. 2.
Ticket holders enjoy the three-course, family-style meal with a choice of smoked beef brisket, turkey breast or sausage served with baked potato, beans, biscuits, applesauce, spiced cake, lemonade or coffee. Vegetarian and gluten-free options available.
The Western Stage Show follows dinner performed by the world-renowned Flying W Wranglers.
Ticket are $65 general admission, $60 military or seniors 65 and up, $30 children 12 and under, lap-size kids are free. Details: 598-4000, flyingw.com.
Eat out to help out
Pizzeria Rustica, 2527 W. Colorado Ave., Colorado Springs, is offering Passport to Pizzolato wines 6 p.m. May 10. For $79 (plus tax and tip) you get a five-course dinner paired with wine. The nonprofit to benefit this month is Westside Cares. Reservations taken by Coaltrain Fine Wines, Craft Beers, and Spirits, 719-475-9700.
Patio dinners
Paella on the Patio has returned on Sundays at Tapateria, 2607 W. Colorado Ave., Colorado Springs. For $39, you get all-you-can-eat homemade paella, a glass of sangria, house wine or a beer. There are three seatings for each event: noon, 2:30 and 5 p.m. Tickets at tinyurl.com/2p8bjuxf.
Race for the roses
Head to The Brown Palace Hotel and Spa, 321, 17th St., Denver, for Derby Day action, 2 to 6 p.m. May 7. The party will be in the hotel lobby, where there will be indulgent culinary creations by executive chef Kim Moyle. Dance to the tunes of Hazel Miller & Band 3:30 to 6 p.m. General admission is $100. For $250, get a VIP ticket, which includes all the general admission offerings, plus unlimited signature cocktails, beer and wine and exclusive access to the Speakeasy Pegasus club (Brown Palace Club transformed) where the Jennifer Lane show will be live at 5:30 to 9 p.m. Visit tinyurl.com/254jxxsm for tickets.
