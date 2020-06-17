AspenPointe Cafe at the Citizens Service Center, 1675 Garden of the Gods Road, will close June 30.
“The lease runs out June 30 and the city has decided to repurpose the space,” said EJ Ricky, vice president of communications for AspenPointe. “They are going make room for more office space.”
AspenPointe is a provider of behavioral health-related issues. One of their career educational opportunity was the Culinary Program taught at AspenPointe Cafe under the leadership of Brent Beavers.
“It’s a shame to see the program end,” he said. “There will be a small cafe left, but it would not be the type of space we need for the program’s training and catering.”