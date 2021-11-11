Till Bistro and Bar, 616 S. Tejon St., has opened. It was formerly simply Till, an upscale, fine dining restaurant. With the new name and concept has come a new chef, Hunter Huffman. He has introduced a menu with dishes that are reasonably priced and taste exceptional.

On a recent visit, I picked shishito peppers ($7). They arrived in a hot cast iron skillet, perfectly blistered and tossed in balsamic glaze with a topping of crunchy toasted almonds. It was a fantastic bite. I went with the steak frites ($28) for an entree. It was a generous serving of grilled New York strip steak topped with flavorful herb compound butter, with an arugula salad and fat wedges of steak fries. Because I love beets, I added a plate to my order.

For $9, I got roasted ruby slices of the root veggie served on whipped goat cheese, topped with paper-thin crisp carrot chips. It was all delicious.

Check it out. Hours are 5 to 10 p.m. Wednesdays through Sundays. Half price bottles of wine on Sundays. Details: 719-470-6040, tillsouth.com.

Festive desserts

The French Kitchen, 4771 N. Academy Blvd., is taking orders for yule logs for the holidays. For $49.99, you get a 11.5-inch log that serves eight to 10. Select from five flavors: chocolate buttercream, coffee buttercream, grand marnier buttercream, hazelnut whipped cream and vanilla raspberry whipped cream. There are variety boxes of three yule log slices for $14.99. For Thanksgiving, order before Nov. 12, and for Christmas or New Year’s Eve by Dec. 10. Comes frozen and requires eight to 12 hours to thaw in refrigerator. Details: 719-528-6295, tfkcc.com.

Whiskey dinner

Homa Café + Bar, 415 S. Nevada Ave., will have an Axe and the Oak Distillery dinner at 6 p.m. Dec. 7. Kick off the festive season with a five-course meal prepared by the eatery’s executive chef, Brian Blasnek. Cost is $69 plus tax and tip. Details: tickets at Coaltrain Fine Wine, Craft Beer and Spirits, 719-475-9700.

Test market

Colorado Springs Subway restaurants are one of three markets to test the new Hero Bread sandwich rolls. Subway is the first quick service restaurant brand to offer 1-net-carb rolls by Hero Labs. In addition to having only 1 gram of carbohydrates, the bread has zero grams sugar, 12 grams of protein, 26 grams of fiber and 100 calories in a 6-inch roll. Visit subway.com.

