Jason Nauert, owner of The Rocky Mountain Institute of Meat: Foundations of Meat Fabrication, is stepping up his business. He plans to open Beasts & Brews, 7 Spectrum Loop, in late October or early November. It will be a butcher shop, restaurant and tap house. There will be 99 self-serve taps of beers and some wines. The butcher shop will be full service with dry age beef and an in-house charcuterie program.
Nauert has made a name for himself for his work with Army Green Berets, teaching them field harvesting, safe food storage and preparation of animals. He is taking his work with the military further by teaming Fort Carson culinary personnel with local chefs for stages (working for experience).
“It’s called ‘Bridge the Gap.’ Soldiers learn cafeteria-style cooking, but not necessarily fine dining preparation while in the service,” Nauert said. “By working in chef’s kitchens, they can pick up new skills.”
Brother Luck has hosted two soldiers in his kitchen at Four by Brother Luck. “They learn how a restaurant works as a whole, how to budget food costs and understand the bottom line,” Luck said.
The idea is to increase knowledge and opportunities for soldiers who might want to pursue a culinary career when their service time is done.
“Education is power,” said Kelsey Werth, 10th SFG Tactical Performance Dietition, who attended a planning meeting for the Bridge the Gap committee.
New chef
Mario Moser is the new executive chef at Phantom Canyon Brewing Co., 2 E. Pikes Peak Ave. He left the top chef position at The Flying Pig Pub & Kitchen in San Diego to make his home in the Springs. His dishes served at the August beer dinner show upscale culinary talent. He matched flavors with beers that were spot on. Details: 635-2800, phantomcanyon.com.
Comfort food
If you love home-cooked comfort food, you won’t go wrong with prepared foods offered at Ranch Foods Direct, 1228 E. Fillmore St., under the masterful hands of Monika Frison. Check out the daily specials of fresh meat selections or several sous vide options. For instance, Meatloaf Mondays’ fresh meat choice is a flavorful mini-meatloaf ($9.99 per pound), stuffed with cheddar cheese and wrapped in a bacon blanket. After baking, the bacon is crispy and the cheese is a melted, gooey center. The sous vide barbecue pork belly is crazy good.
Pick up some sides to round out the meal, such as Melting Pot Mash, a tasty combination of mashed potatoes, celery root and cauliflower or rich baked beans. It’s all good. Hours: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. weekdays, 8 a.m.- 6 p.m. Saturdays through Labor Day. Details: 473-2306, ranchfoodsdirect.com.
Sidewalk coffee
The Coffee Exchange, 526 S. Tejon St., will shrink to a small area at the front of the shop during renovations. “I’ll have enough space to prepare coffee and other drinks,” said co-owner Andres Schlesinger.
“We still have use of Bella’s Kitchen, where we can do our baked goods, a few entrees and salads. We’ll have a grill to do a few hot dishes, too.”
Seafood feast
Clam Jam at the Margarita at PineCreek, 7350 Pine Creek Road, goes down at 3:30 p.m. Sunday. For $60, you eat all you want from nine regional seafood dishes, with dessert, nonalcoholic drinks and all the fixins. Details: 598-8667, margarita atpinecreek.com.
‘KRDO Table Talk’
Guests on the “KRDO Table Talk” radio show on 105.5 FM, 1240 AM and 92.5 FM at 1 p.m. Saturday:
Mike Boyle, host of The Mike Boyle Restaurant Show, talks about the Taste of Douglas County at the Douglas County Events Center, 500 Fairgrounds Drive, Castle Rock, 5-8 p.m. Aug. 23.
For $10, ($20 at the door) sample foods from Old Chicago Pizza & Taproom, John Holly’s Asian Bistro, Pegasus Restaurant, Chick-Fil-A, India’s Castle, Black-eyed Pea, Viewhouse Restaurant, Kneaders Bakery & Café and Crave Real Burgers. See area chefs compete for cash prizes for first, second and third place. Visit tasteofdouglascounty.com for tickets.
Chris Chipolette, strategic business planner and board member of the Pikes Peak Market, 315 E. Pikes Peak Ave., talks about the grand opening of the new market location, the beverage bar featuring locally roasted beans, rotation of breweries and spirits, new vendors and upcoming events. Details: 308-5924, pikespeakmarket.com.
Larry Stebbins, host of The Garden Father blog, talks about what you can learn on his blog and hear on his weekly radio podcasts. Details: 651-3416, thegardenfather.com.
Nicole Rice, regional marketing manager for First Watch Restaurants, talks about new eateries popping up in Colorado, what’s on the menu and the story behind Project Sunrise Coffee. Visit firstwatch.com.
