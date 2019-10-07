DENVER — The 38th annual Great American Beer Festival (GABF), held each year at the Colorado Convention Center, featured more than 800 breweries and 4,000 beers.
This year's event was Oct. 3, 4 and 5, so better luck next year if you didn't make it to the largest collection of U.S. beer served in a public tasting event.
Several Colorado breweries won gold medals, including Dueces Wild Brewery of Colorado Springs. Dueces Wild won gold for its Scotch ale named Knuckle Dragger. Twelve more Colorado breweries won gold, led by Denver's Comrade Brewing with two.
According to GABF's website:
The Professional Judge Panel awards gold, silver or bronze medals that are recognized around the world as symbols of brewing excellence. These awards are among the most coveted in the industry and heralded by the winning brewers in their national advertising.