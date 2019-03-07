Mike and Amanda Bristol, owners of Bristol Brewing, raised a toast to mark 25 years of brewing in Colorado Springs at their Bristol’s Birthday Beer Dinner on Feb. 28.
“We wanted to kick off the 25th anniversary with a special night,” Mike said. “Tonight we’re paying homage to Laughing Lab, which has been our lead beer for 24 years. You’ll taste three new release beers that are inspired by Laughing Lab. The three new beers will be released tomorrow in a 12-pack along with the classic Laughing Lab.”
The newly released beers are Bristol’s Scotch Ale, Chocolate Lab and Barrel Aged Lab. They were paired with a four-course dinner prepared by Bryan Koop and Supansa Banker, chefs at the Ivywild School kitchen. The Bristols plan three more special events during the year to keep the celebration going. Those will feature three other popular Bristol beers that have stood the test of time: Beehive Wheat Ale, Compass IPA and Winter Warlock Oatmeal Stout. Limited edition 12-pack boxes will be available with these classic brews along with their three new brew variations. Visit facebook.com/BristolBrewing for updates about the next birthday parties.
Meals on wheels
Welcome the Hump Day Food Truck Rally at 2165 Academy Place, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesdays. Local food truck owners have created an alliance to help each other grow their businesses and create an industry standard of excellence. Owners of Brayla Wedding and Event Center (formerly Chi-Chi’s Mexican restaurant) have opened their spacious parking lot to the alliance. In addition to no fees for setting up shop in the parking lot, the owners welcome customers inside their facility, where there’s dining space, a full bar and music. On March 13, KILO’s sister station, RPX, will broadcast from the parking lot. Join the party and sample food from dozens of chefs cooking in their mobile kitchens. It’s a huge step above average asphalt dining.
Chew-chew
Big Train Family Restaurant has pulled into a new station at 808 W. Garden of the Gods Road, (formerly Souper Salad). The restaurant, family-owned for 45 years, was opened by Reva Smith. Today, Smith’s niece, Reva Pendleton, is the owner.
“We’re updating our menu with some healthier options,” she said. “We’ll have a large salad bar, oven-roasted turkey, beer and wine. We’re excited about an outdoor patio too.”
It’s open 6 a.m. until 8 p.m. weekdays, 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. weekends and reopens at 6 p.m. for dinner Saturdays and Sundays. Details: 473-8218, facebook.com/pg/Big-Train-Family-Restaurant.
Refresh
Bye-bye Oscar’s Tejon Street, 333 S. Tejon St., and hello Midtown Bar & Grill.
Owner Phil Duhon said on Facebook: “I will be closing Oscar’s Sunday, March 31st. We will reopen in mid-May as the Midtown Bar & Grill.”
Oscar’s has been a bustling bar on Tejon Street since 2003, in an area developing a nearby trendy restaurant row.
“I’m excited to reopen, with a completely updated and refreshed concept,” Duhon said. “We will have a new storefront, menu and open-air patio. We will offer American pub, sandwiches, burgers and gastro pub fare. Steaks cut to order and an exposed grilling station in the restaurant.”
And, Duhon said, “Classes will be offered in grilling entrees, appetizers and yes, even desserts. With the growth of downtown, breakfast will be in the immediate future. Classic cocktails, craft, domestic and import beers and a creative nonalcoholic drink menu will be at the forefront of the bar service. We will be a nonsmoking restaurant in its entirety. Inside as well as out.”
Chef shuffle
Josh Kelly, executive chef at Bonny and Read Fresh Steak and Seafood, 101 N. Tejon St., has moved up the chain of command to be more of a corporate chef for the collection of Joe Campana’s quickly growing restaurant and bar businesses. Kelly is overseeing menu development and food preparation for Cork & Cask, Shame and Regret and Kanaloa Poké. Suzie Nichols, Kelly’s sous chef at Bonny and Read, has stepped up to the head chef position at the eatery.