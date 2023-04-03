Gazette readers and beer fans across the city voted in the 2023 Colorado Springs Brewers’ Bracket throughout March and have crowned a champion.

Fans of one particular brewery showed up for every round.

Over 1,100 beer fans voted in the championship round and Goat Patch Brewing Company came out victorious, with a 279-vote winning margin in the matchup against Bristol Brewing Company, which opened in 1994 and was the city's second microbrewery.

Located in The Lincoln Center in Colorado Springs, Goat Patch opened in 2016.

“We’re so humbled and thankful for the Colorado Springs community because we’re still pretty new,” said Averee Davis, Goat Patch’s social media and events coordinator.

The support and love that poured in for the brewery was nice to see, Davis said. Goat Patch holds events to be 'as inclusive as possible' and bring in others from the community who might not necessarily go to a craft brewery, according to Davis.

"We want everyone to come in and feel like they're welcome," David said.

Goat Patch will be presented with a certificate from The Gazette for its win in the bracket.

The road to the championship

Goat Patch took on Mash Mechanix in the first round of the bracket and won with a 446-vote margin. In Round 2, Goat Patch went up against the 2018 Brewers’ Bracket champion, Cerberus Brewing Company, and ultimately took out the past winner.

The Final Four matchup was Goat Patch’s closest race when they took on Red Leg Brewing Company. Goat Patch edged past Red Leg by 151 votes.

Bristol Brewing started the bracket off strong with a 308-vote win over its Round 1 competitor Smiling Toad Brewing. In the second round Bristol took on Storybook Brewing and came out on top after getting additional votes through The Gazette's Instagram push.

The Final Four had a similar ring for Bristol as it defeated Brass Brewing by a slim nine votes after a surge on The Gazette's Instagram poll.

A grand total of 16,894 votes were cast in the bracket. Goat Patch received a total of 3,080 and Bristol received 2,576 votes. Here are the final numbers for each round: