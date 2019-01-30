Meet Al D’Agostino, the new executive chef at Oskar Blues Grill & Brew, 118 N. Tejon St. He’s taking over for Eric Bowen, who moved to the Denver location. D’Agostino has been the sous chef since the brewhouse opened and has worked in the restaurant industry for more than 12 years.
Oskar Blues recently introduced a $9 lunch menu, available 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Mondays through Fridays. It comes with a soft drink and fries or slaw. Add three bucks for an OB beer.
Try the Shake Down Grilled Cheese “I Need a Miracle” for a mouthwatering treat. The chef decides what the special will be and he makes it different almost every day. For example: buttery Texas toast filled with house-smoked brisket and house-made crispy fried onions glued together with tangy cheddar cheese. Go all the way with excellent crunchy fries. Details: 375-1925, tinyurl.com/yalcrmcp.
Pig out
Looking for some tasty ways to celebrate Chinese New Year, the Year of the Pig? Check out these dinner options:
• Asian Cookery, 6760 N. Academy Blvd., offers a Chinese New Year Reunion Dinner, 4:30 and 7 p.m. Sunday, and 4 and 6:30 p.m. Monday. Cost is $25 for six dishes. Limited to 20 per seating. Call 465-2988.
• Golden Lotus Foundation offers a multidish, family-style dinner at China Town Restaurant, 326 S. Nevada Ave., 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday. Cost is $30 and $15 for children 13 and younger. Reservation cutoff is Friday. Call 540-5338.
• D-Station Restaurant, 13141 Bass Pro Drive, offers an all-you-can-eat hot pot meal 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Mondays through Fridays. Cost is $21.99. Children ages 8 to 11 eat for $11.99 and those 3 to 7 eat for $8.99. What’s a hot pot meal? Order a broth, select a meat, turn on the stove at your table, grab other ingredients from the hot pot bar and start cooking. Details: 488-8999, dstation13141.com.
More piggy news
It’s only been a year since Andres Velez opened PigLatin Cocina, 2825 Dublin Blvd. Velez, who first made his mark with the popular PigLatin Food Truck, now will continue to feed his fan club when he takes over the kitchen at Iron Bird Brewing Co., 404 S. Nevada Ave. He’s calling it Iron Bird Pizza Kitchen.
“He’s working on improvements in the crust and quality,” Bonnie Singleton, with PigLatin, wrote in an email. “He will also be creating fusions and Latin-inspired pizzas, focusing on flavors that the Springs has come to know and love from PigLatin. A few ideas for rotating pie specials include ham and pineapple pizza with a Korean glaze, meat and cheese boards, and orzo pasta.”
Velez says: “We’re remodeling. It’ll be something along the lines of a Latin sandwich shop with a liquor license.”
Shuttered
Willamette Market & Deli, 749 E. Willamette Ave., has closed.
‘KRDO Table Talk’
Guests on the “KRDO Table Talk” radio show on 105.5 FM, 1240 AM and 92.5 FM at 1 p.m. Saturday:
• Todd Baldwin, president of Red Leg Brewing Co., talks about new headquarters for the brewery, at 3210 Arrowswest Drive, near where Garden of the Gods Road meets 30th Street. The facility will not only serve as the new brewery and taproom but also host an outdoor food hall and market.
• Mimi Wheeler, with Altitude Hospitality Group, talks about the opening of Sprig, 7 Spectrum Loop, It’s a fast-casual restaurant, making healthy, nourishing whole foods and beverages. The menu features plant-powered dishes with protein options available too. Hours are 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays, and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sundays. Details: 266-2071, sprigeats.com.
• Larry Stebbins, an avid gardener and blogger known as The Garden Father, talks about his second book, “No Strain Gardening,” and book signing at Phelan Gardens, 4955 Austin Bluffs Parkway, 4 to 7 p.m. Feb. 20. There will be both adult and child beverages along with light snacks.
• Bonnie Simon, founder of Hungry Chicken Homestead, talks about her free newsletter with her mission of finding ways to promote local business and local food, especially finding local food in the winter.
Visit hungrychickenhomestead.com.