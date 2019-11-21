Music, stage productions, charity events and more for the holiday season around Colorado Springs and the Pikes Peak region.

PARADES, LIGHTS AND MORE

Through Jan. 4: Winter Wonderland: Holiday Traditions — Buell Children's Museum, 210 N. Santa Fe Ave., Pueblo, $8-$10; tinyurl.com/y5jadjsn.

Through Feb. 23: Skate in the Park — Acacia Park, 115 E. Platte Ave. Go online for prices and times; downtowncs.com/skate.

Nov. 22-23: L'Espirit de Noël Holiday Home Tour — 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Denver, $29. Tickets: centralcityopera.org/lesprit.

Nov. 23: Tree Lighting — 4:30-6:30 p.m., Acacia Park, 115 E. Platte Ave.; tinyurl.com/yxyf9o22.

Nov. 27, Nov. 29-30, Dec. 1, Dec. 5-8, 12-23, 26-29: ElectriCritters — 5:30-8:30 p.m., Pueblo Zoo, 3455 Nuckolls Ave., Pueblo, $4-$8, free for children 2 and younger; pueblozoo.org/electricritters.

Nov. 29-Dec. 22: Santa’s Village — 4:30-8:30 p.m., with last entry at 7:30 p.m., Fridays-Sundays, through Dec. 15; nightly Dec. 16-22, Chatfield Farms, 8500 W. Dear Creek Canyon Road, Littleton, $15-$20, free for ages 2 and younger, $60 for four-pack. Tickets: tinyurl.com/y8mexec9.

Nov. 29-Dec. 3: Zoo Lights — 5:30-8:30 p.m., Denver Zoo, Denver, $9-$20, free for ages 2 and younger; denverzoo.org/events/zoolights.

Nov. 29-Dec. 31: A Hudson Christmas — An extravaganza of Christmas lights, 5-9 p.m., Hudson Gardens and Event Center, 6115 S. Santa Fe Drive, Littleton, $8-$10.50, free for ages 3 and younger. Tickets: altitudetickets.com.

Nov. 29-Jan. 3: Blossoms of Light — 5-9 p.m., Denver Botanic Gardens, 1007 York St., Denver, $14-$21. Tickets: tinyurl.com/ybqlputy.

Nov. 30: Christmas Stroll — Carolers, holiday fund and more, 5-8 p.m., Old Colorado City; shopoldcoloradocity.com.

Dec. 1: Holiday Home Tour — 1-5:30 p.m., various venues in Cañon City and Florence, $15, $25 for two; fremontcountyconcerts.org.

Dec. 2-18: Christmas Tree Cutting Permit Sales — 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Mondays-Fridays, Pikes Peak Ranger District office, 601 S. Weber St.; 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Dec. 7, 8, 14 and 15, Forest Service's Woodland Park Work Center, 1408 Rampart Range Road, Woodland Park; 477-4221.

Dec. 3: Holiday Tree Lighting Celebration — Hayrides, caroling, Santa and more, 5:30-7:30 p.m., Widefield Parks and Recreation, 705 Aspen Drive; tinyurl.com/yx6h8kbn.

Dec. 5: Manitou Springs Christmas Crush — 5:30-8 p.m., Manitou Chamber, 354 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs. Bring an hors D'Oeuvre or dessert to share. Registration: 685-5089.

Dec. 5-6 and Dec. 12-15: Holiday Tours of the Governor’s Residence — 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Boettcher Mansion, 400 E. Eighth Ave., Denver, free; coloradoshome.org/holidays.

Dec. 6: Tinker's Damn and Ugly Sweater Contest — 6:30-9:30 p.m., Whistle Pig Brewing Co., 1840 Dominion Way; 1301mjackson@gmail.com.

Dec. 6-Jan. 1: Electric Safari — 5:30-8:30 p.m. Dec. 6-8, Dec. 13-23, Dec. 25-Jan. 1, with last admission at 7:30 p.m., Cheyenne Mountain Zoo, 4250 Cheyenne Mountain Zoo Road, $5.75-$12.75 in advance, $7.75-$14.75 at gate, 75 cents for ages 2 and younger; cmzoo.org/electricsafari.

Dec. 7: Christmas Walk in Old Colorado City — Hosted by the Falcon Wanderers Walking Club, start between 9 a.m.-noon and finish by 3 p.m., Westside Community Center, 1628 W. Bijou St. Wheelchairs are not recommended, strollers can complete the course, leashed pets allowed on trail, free. Nonperishable food and cash donations accepted to benefit Westside Food Pantry; Curt Converse, 591-8193.

Dec. 7: Festival of Lights Family Fun Day — With crafts, performances and more, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum, 215 S. Tejon St., $3 suggested donation. Reservations: 385-5990, tinyurl.com/rzx44o9.

Dec. 7: Tree Lighting — 3-5 p.m., Limbach Park, Front St., Monument. Donations of canned food to benefit Tri-Lakes Cares and toys or gifts to benefit Santa on Patrol being accepted; 884-8013, townofmonument.org.

Dec. 7: Small Town Christmas Book Signings — With Carmela Lavigna Coyle, author of "Can Princesses Become Astronauts?" 11 a.m.-1 p.m.; Nancy Oswald, author of "Ruby's Christmas Gift," 11 a.m.-2 p.m.; Margaret Mizushime, author of "Tracking Game: A Timber Creek K-9 Mystery," 1-3 p.m., Covered Treasures Bookstore, 105 Second St., Monument; 481-2655, coveredtreasures.com.

Dec. 7: Veterans Christmas Social — Music, finger foods, karaoke and white elephant gift exchange (bring gift), 3-7 p.m., Enlisted Association Chapter 1, 3035-B S. Academy Blvd., $10. Tickets required by Nov. 25: 203-6736, treach1@msn.com.

Dec. 7: 1940's White Christmas Ball — Doors open at 3:30 p.m., Hyatt Regency Downtown Convention Center, Denver, $75. Tickets: 1940sball.org.

Dec. 7: Festival of Lights Parade — 5:30 p.m., on Tejon Street, starting at St. Vrain Street, proceeding south to Vermijo Avenue; coloradospringsfestivaloflights.com.

Dec. 7-21: The Browns' Happiest Christmas — Crafts, games, Santa and more, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturdays, Molly Brown House Museum, 1340 Pennsylvania St., Denver, $18-$22; mollybrown.org.

Dec. 7-31: Helicopter Christmas Light Tours — 6-9 p.m., Colorado Springs Airport, 1575 Aviation Way, $94 and up. Registration: 648-5580, coloradovertical.com.

Dec. 10: Southern Colorado Women's Chamber of Commerce Holiday Luncheon Gala — 11 a.m.-1 p.m., DoubleTree hotel, 1775 E. Cheyenne Mountain Blvd., $55-$65. Registration: tinyurl.com/slsvkg6.

Dec. 11: Electric Moonlight — For adults only, 5:30-8:30 p.m., Cheyenne Mountain Zoo, 4250 Cheyenne Mountain Road, $65.75 in advance, $70.75 day of event, if available; cmzoo.org/em.

Dec. 14: Calhan County Christmas — 5-9 p.m., El Paso County Fair and Events Center, 366 10th St., Calhan, free admission. One nonperishable food item donation to benefit the Eastern Plains Community Pantry per person encouraged; JoelQuevillon@elpasoco.com.

Dec. 14-15: Santa Trains — To benefit Toys for Tots, Cumbres & Toltec Scenic Railroad, Antonito, $10 for age 13 and older plus a nonperishable food item or new boxed toy per person; cumbrestoltec.com.

Dec. 14 and 21: Horse Drawn Wagon Rides — 11:30 a.m., noon and 12:30 p.m., Fountain Creek Nature Center, 320 Peppergrass Lane, Fountain, $7. Registration: 520-6745; tinyurl.com/yarxcazm.

Dec. 15: Yule Log Hunt — 1 p.m., Palmer Lake Town Hall, 28 Valley Crescent, Palmer Lake; palmerdividehistory.org.

Dec. 15: Living Nativity — 5-7:30 p.m., Broadmoor Community Church, UCC, 315 Lake Ave.; broadmoorchurch.org.

Dec. 18: Blue Christmas Service — For those with broken relationships, unemployment, ill health, isolation and lost loved ones, 6:30-7:30 p.m., Broadmoor Community Church, UCC, 315 Lake Ave.; broadmoorchurch.org.

MUSIC

Nov. 21: Wizards of Winter — Holiday Rock Opera, 7:30 p.m., Memorial Hall, Pueblo, $32.25-$68; pueblomemorialhall.com.

Nov. 23: Holiday Trumpet Concert — With Tim Allums, 3:30 p.m., Jackson Creek Senior Living, 16601 Jackson Creek Parkway, Monument. Registration: 725-6060, jacksoncreekseniorliving.com.

Nov. 23: "Totus Tuus Totally Yours" Advent Concert — Presented by the Roman Catholic Chamber Choir, 7 p.m., St. Mary's Cathedral, 22 W. Kiowa St., free-will offering; 473-4633.

Nov. 23: Gentri: Finding Christmas — 7:30 p.m., PACE Center, Parker, $34-$44; parkerarts.org.

Nov. 25: Lindsey Stirling's Warmer in the Winter Christmas Tour — 7:30 p.m., The Broadmoor World Arena, 3185 Venetucci Blvd., $32-$76; 477-2100, worldarena.com.

Nov. 30-Dec. 1: Swing into Christmas with the Beverly Belles — 7:30 p.m. Nov. 30, 2 p.m. Dec. 1, PACE Center, Parker, $33-$39; parkerarts.org.

Dec. 4: Ham Yam Jam — Ham dinner and blues jam, dinner 6-7 p.m., music at 7 p.m., Stargazers Theatre and Event Center, 10 S. Parkside Drive, $5; 476-2200, stargazerstheatre.com.

Dec. 5: Colorado Dickens Carolers — 4 p.m., Jackson Creek Senior Living, 16601 Jackson Creek Parkway, Monument. Registration: 725-6060, jacksoncreekseniorliving.com.

Dec. 6: Peace on Earth Christmas Concert — 7 p.m., St. Peter Catholic Church, 55 Jefferson St., Monument, free-will offering; 481-3511.

Dec. 6: Trace Bundy's Acoustic Holiday — With Kaki King, 7:30 p.m., Stargazers Theatre and Event Center, 10 S. Parkside Drive, $22 and up; 476-2200, stargazerstheatre.com.

Dec. 6-8: Timothy P. and the Rocky Mountain Stocking Stuffers — 7:30 p.m. Dec. 6-7, 2 p.m. Dec. 7-8, Lakewood Cultural Center, Lakewood, $22 and up; lakewood.org/lccpresents.

Dec. 6-8: A Classic Parker Holiday — With Parker Chorale and Parker Symphony Orchestra, 7:30 p.m. Dec. 6-7, 2 p.m. Dec. 8, PACE Center, Parker, $24-$29; parkerarts.org.

Dec. 7: A Christmas Wish — America the Beautiful Chorus with Velvet Hills Women's A Cappella Chorus and Soli Deo Gloria Choir, 2 and 7 p.m., Sunrise United Methodist Church, 2655 Briargate Blvd., $15; atbchorus.com.

Dec. 7: Colorado Springs TubaChristmas Concert — 3:30 p.m., Acacia Park, 115 E. Pikes Peak Ave.; 660-8874, tinyurl.com/yyaylaaw.

Dec. 7: Holiday Celebration Concert — Colorado Springs Youth Symphony, 7:30 p.m., Pikes Peak Center. 190 S. Cascade Ave. Ticket prices: 520-7469, pikespeakcenter.com.

Dec. 7-8: "Immanuel - God is With Us" — Christmas songs, carol sing and more, 6 p.m. Dec. 7, 7 p.m. Dec. 8, Village Seven Presbyterian Church, 4040 Nonchalant Circle South, free-will offering, canned goods accepted to benefit Mercy Gate Food Pantry, 574-6700, v7pc.org/concert.

Dec. 8: Song Spinners Christmas Performance — 1 p.m., Jackson Creek Senior Living, 16601 Jackson Creek Parkway, Monument. Registration: 725-6060, jacksoncreekseniorliving.com.

Dec. 8: Movie House Music — With Christmas concert featuring A Stick, A Pick & A Chick, 2:30-4 p.m., $10 concert and drink, $16 for concert, movie ticket good any time, and drink, Gold Hill Theatres, 615 W. Midland Ave., Woodland Park; 687-2210, woodlandmusicseries.org.

Dec. 8: Pikes Peak Philharmonic Holiday Concert — 3 p.m., Ent Center for the Arts, 5225 N. Nevada Ave., $5-$10; pikespeakphil.org.

Dec. 8: Tis' the Season - Past, Present and Future — Presented by the Colorado Springs Children's Chorale, 3 p.m., Pikes Peak Center, 190 S. Cascade Ave., $15-$25; 520-7469, pikespeakcenter.com.

Dec. 8: Festival of Lessons and Carols — 6 p.m., Shove Memorial Chapel, Shove Memorial Chapel, 1010 N. Nevada Ave.; 389-6607, coloradocollege.edu/getevents.

Dec. 8: Sounds of Christmas — Woodland Park Wind Symphony, 6 p.m. reception, 7 p.m. concert, Ute Pass Cultural Center, 210 Midland Ave., Woodland Park; 687-2210, woodlandparkwindsymphony.com.

Dec. 9: The Brian Setzer Orchestra Christmas Rocks! Tour — 8 p.m., Paramount Theatre, Denver, $39.95-$89.95; altitudetickets.com.

Dec. 9-10: Holly & Ivy — With the Air Force Academy Band, 7 p.m., Pikes Peak Center, 190 S. Cascade Ave. Free tickets required; 520-7469, pikespeakcenter.com.

Dec. 10-11: It's the Most Wonderful Time of the Year Holiday Concert — By the Senior Choral of the Rockies and Colorado Springs Children's Chorale, 1:30 p.m. Dec. 10, 6:30 p.m. Dec. 11, Colorado Springs Senior Center, 1514 N. Hancock Ave.; 955-3400.

Dec. 11: Face Holiday Show — 7:30 p.m., Pikes Peak Center, 190 S. Cascade Ave., $15-$35; 520-7469, pikespeakcenter.com.

Dec. 12: Spinphony Electric String Quartet Holiday Show — 7 p.m., Stargazers Theatre and Event Center, 10 S. Parkside Drive, $15 in advance, $20 day of show; 476-2200, stargazerstheatre.com.

Dec. 12: "Holiday and Hits" — With Phil Vassar and Lonestar, 7 p.m., Pikes Peak Center, 190 S. Cascade Ave., $47.50 and up; 520-7469, pikespeakcenter.com.

Dec. 13-14: Wintersong: A Celebration of the Season — With the Colorado Vocal Arts Ensemble, 7:30 p.m., Shove Memorial Chapel, 1010 N. Nevada Ave.; cvae.org.

Dec. 13-14: Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats — Holiday show with Mavis Staples, 8 p.m., Mission Ballroom, Denver, $46.50-$89.50; axs.com.

Dec. 13 and 15: Season of Light — With the Denver Children's Choir, 7:30 p.m. Dec. 13, Wellshire Presbyterian Church, Denver, 4:30 p.m. Dec. 15, Green Center of Colorado School of Mines, Golden, $18-$24; ovationwest.org.

Dec. 13-15: A Colorado Christmas — With the Colorado Symphony, 7:30 p.m. Dec. 13, 2:30 and 6 p.m. Dec. 14, 1 p.m. Dec. 15, Boettcher Concert Hall, Denver, $10-$94; tinyurl.com/wjf7e3s.

Dec. 13-28: The Broadmoor Holiday Dinner Show — With headliner Debby Boone, The Broadmoor Hall, 1 Lake Ave., $100, $65 for ages 10 and younger; broadmoor.com/holiday-shows.

Dec. 14: Christmas Concert — With Soli Deo Gloria Community Choir, 3 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 420 N. Nevada Ave., free-will offering; 471-8522.

Dec. 14: Christmas Handbell Concert — Featuring Tri-Lakes Community Handbell Choir, 7 p.m., The Church at Woodmoor, 18125 Furrow Road, Monument, free-will-offering; 488-3200.

Dec. 14: KS 107.5 Classic Christmas — Featuring Bone Thugs-N-Harmony with Luniz, Domino and DJ Staxx, 8 p.m., Fillmore Auditorium, Denver, $19 and up; ticketmaster.com.

Dec. 15: Christmas Joy! — Presented by First Presbyterian Church, 2 and 4:30 p.m., Pikes Peak Center, 190 S. Cascade Ave., $17-$27; 520-7469, pikespeakcenter.com.

Dec. 15: Pueblo Municipal Band Holiday Concert —2 p.m., Sangre de Cristo Arts Center, 210 N. Santa Fe Ave., Pueblo, free; sdc-arts.org.

Dec. 15: Snazzy Jazzy Christmas — Swing Factory, 6 p.m. reception, 7 p.m. concert, Ute Pass Cultural Center, 210 Midland Ave., Woodland Park; 687-2210, woodlandparkwindsymphony.com.

Dec. 15: "Holiday & Hits" — With Phil Vassar and Lonestar, 8 p.m., Paramount Theatre, Denver, $39.50-$69.50; altitudetickets.com.

Dec. 17: "All I Want for Christmas is Attention" — 8 p.m., Paramount Theatre, Denver, $35-$100; altitudetickets.com.

Dec. 18: A Celtic Family Christmas — With Natalie MacMaster, Donnell Leahy and their children, 7 p.m., Shockley-Zalabak Theater, 5225 N. Nevada Ave., $20-$69.75; uccspresents.org.

Dec. 19-21: A Season of Harmony Christmas Show — With Restless Heart, 7:30 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $49 and up; bootbarnhall.com.

Dec. 20: KOOL 105 Yule Koncert — Featuring Starship and the Romanitcs, 7:30 p.m., Paramount Theatre, Denver, $49.50-$99.50; altitudetickets.com.

Dec. 21: FACE Vocal Band Holiday Show — 7:30 p.m., Paramount Theatre, Denver, $20-$45; altitudetickets.com.

Dec. 21: Lola Black XXXMas — With Krashkarma, 9/10s of the Law, Spiral Cell, 8 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood, $10-$15; axs.com.

STAGE

Through Dec. 4: "A Christmas Carol" — 6-8 p.m. Fridays, 2:30-4:30 p.m. Wednesdays, Saturdays-Sundays, Simpich Showcase, 2413 W. Colorado Ave., $19-$25; simpich.com/theatre.

Nov. 22-Dec. 21: "2019 Holiday Show" — 6 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays, Iron Spring Chateau, 444 Ruxton Ave., Manitou Springs, $10-$35; ironspringschateau.com.

Nov. 22-Dec. 29: "All I Want for Christmas is: More Olio" — Presented by Mountain Rep Theatre, opens 7 p.m. Nov. 22, The Butte Theater, 139 E. Bennett Ave., Cripple Creek, runs through Dec. 29, $18-$21; buttetheater.com.

Nov. 23: "Nutcracker in a Nutshell" — 1 p.m., Sangre de Cristo Arts Center, Pueblo, $7-$8; sdc-arts.org.

Nov. 29-30: "Petite Nutcracker" — Colorado Ballet Society, 10 a.m., 11 a.m. 1 p.m., Library 21c, 1175 Chapel Drive, $3 to benefit Hope & Home; danceinthesprings.com/tickets.

Nov. 29-Dec. 1: "The Nutcracker" — Colorado Springs Philharmonic and the Oklahoma City Ballet, 2 and 7 p.m. Nov. 29-30, 2 p.m. Dec. 1, Pikes Peak Center, 190 S. Cascade Ave., $32-$68; 520-7469, csphilharmonic.org.

Nov. 29-Jan. 19: Irving Berlin's "Holiday Inn" — Candlelight Dinner Playhouse, Johnstown. Times and ticket prices: coloradocandlelight.com.

Nov. 30-Dec. 29: "The Nutcracker" — Colorado Ballet, Ellie Caulkins Opera House, Denver, $40-$166; coloradoballet.org.

Dec. 3: "Clara's Dream" — A twist on "The Nutcracker," 5 or 7 p.m., The PACE Center, Parker, $15; parkerarts.org.

Dec. 5: "Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer - The Musical" — 7 p.m. Pikes Peak Center, 190 S. Cascade Ave., $40-$70; 520-7469, pikespeakcenter.com.

Dec. 5 and 7: "Christmas This Year" — 7 p.m. Dec. 5, 2 and 6 p.m. Dec. 7, Ent Center for the Arts, 5225 N. Nevada Ave., $12-$25.75; christmasthisyear.org.

Dec. 5-8: "Nutcracker, the Ballet" — 7:30 p.m., Sangre de Cristo Arts Center, 210 N. Santa Fe Ave., Pueblo, $12-$15; tinyurl.com/y6trqf59.

Dec. 7: "The Nutcracker" — 2-4 p.m., Wasson Auditorium, 2115 Afton Way, $10-$15; rachaelsdance@msn.com.

Dec. 7-8: "The Nutcracker 2019" — 1 and 5 p.m. Dec. 7, 1 p.m. Dec. 8, Mitchell Theater, 1205 Potter Drive, $20; zamuelballet.com.

Dec. 12: Moscow Ballet's "Great Russian Nutcracker" — 7 p.m., Memorial Hall, Pueblo, $34-$119; pueblomemorialhall.com.

Dec. 12-21: "The Nutcracker of Parker" — 7 p.m. Thursdays-Saturday, 2 p.m. Dec. 15, The PACE Center, Parker, go online for ticket prices; parkerarts.org.

Dec. 13-15: "The Heart of Christmas" — 7 p.m. Dec. 13, 1 p.m. Dec. 14, 4 p.m. Dec. 15, Charis Bible College, 800 Gospel Truth Way, Woodland Park, $15-$25; heartofchristmas.org.

Dec. 14-15: "Making Merry" — 1:30 p.m. Dec. 14, Nomad Playhouse, Boulder; 1:30 p.m. Dec. 15, King Center, Denver, $15-$28; storiesonstage.org.

Dec. 18: An Irish Christmas — 7 p.m., Paramount Theatre, Denver, $39.50-$69.50; altitudetickets.com.

Dec. 20-23: "Nutcracker" — Colorado Youth Ballet and dancers of Colorado Ballet Society, 7 p.m. Dec. 20, 2 and 6 p.m. Dec. 21-23, Ent Center for the Arts, 5225 N. Nevada Ave., $18-$35; 255-3232, danceinthesprings.com/tickets.

Dec. 20-21: "Santa's Naughty List" — Burlesque, drag queens and more, 7:30 p.m.The PACE Center, Parker, go online for ticket prices; parkerarts.org.

Dec. 20-22: "A Christmas Carol" — 7:30 p.m. Dec. 20-21, 2 p.m. Dec. 22, Center Stage, Evergreen, $15-$25; evergreenplayers.org.

Dec. 22: "A Charlie Brown Christmas" — 2:30 and 6 p.m., Paramount Theatre, Denver, $29.95-$49.95; altitudetickets.com.

Dec. 24: "Twas the Night Before Christmas" — 2 p.m., Paramount Theatre, Denver, $29.50-$59.50; altitudetickets.com.

Dec. 26: "Holiday Wishes" — Presented by Cirque Musica, 7 p.m., Pikes Peak Center, 190 S. Cascade Ave., $49-$80; 520-7469, pikespeakcenter.com.

Dec. 27: Adam Trent's "Holiday Magic" — 7 p.m., Pikes Peak Center, 190 S. Cascade Ave., $38-$58; 520-7469, pikespeakcenter.com.

Dec. 29: Adam Trent's "Holiday Magic" — 7:30 p.m., Paramount Theatre, Denver, $39.50-$99.50; altitudetickets.com.

VISUAL ARTS

Nov. 22-Dec. 21: Holiday Show — With more than 50 local and regional artists, 5-9 p.m. Nov. 22, noon-5 p.m. Wednesdays-Saturdays, Nov. 22-Dec. 21, G44 Gallery, 1785 S. Eighth St.; g44gallery@gmail.com.

Dec. 6-7: Christmas Creche Exhibit and Live Nativity — 2-9 p.m. Dec. 6, 1-8 p.m. Dec. 7, with live nativity 6 and 7 p.m. each night, Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 8710 Lexington Drive, free, canned food items accepted for Care and Share; coloradospringscreche.net.

Dec. 7 and 14: Second Floor Studios Holiday Show — 11 a.m.-3 p.m., Second Floor Studios, 2418 W. Colorado Ave.; 321-2222, coartlady@gmail.com.

SHOPPING

Through Dec. 30: Holiday Market — 10 a.m.-6 p.m., except Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year's Day, Commonwheel Artists Co-op, 102 Cañon Ave., Manitou Springs; 685-1008, commonwheel.com.

Nov. 29-Dec. 1: Stapleton Holiday Bazaar — Noon-8 p.m. Nov. 29-30, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Dec. 1, The Shops at Northfield Stapleton, 8240 Northfield Blvd., Denver; tinyurl.com/yyxbh4hj.

Nov. 21-23: Winter Gift Market — 4-8 p.m. Nov. 21, 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Nov. 22-23, Denver Botanic Gardens, 1007 York St., Denver; tinyurl.com/ycohue3b.

Nov. 30-Dec. 1: Santa's Little Shoppers — With an area for kids to shop for gifts with everything less than $5, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Colorado Springs Flea Market, 5225 E. Platte Ave., $2 admission, free for ages 12 and younger; 380-8599, jjoseph@csfleamarket.com.

Dec. 7: Winter Wonderland Holiday Market — 11 a.m.-3 p.m., The Margarita at PineCreek, 7350 Pine Creek, 7350 Pine Creek Road; 598-8667.

Dec. 7: Welcome Santa Claus at Holiday Market — With local business owners and more, 1-4 p.m., Jackson Creek Senior Living, 16601 Jackson Creek Parkway, Monument. Registration: 725-6060, jacksoncreekseniorliving.com.

Dec. 7-21: Saturdays with Santa and Holiday Market — Noon-3 p.m. Saturdays, Olde Town Square, 5736 Olde Wadsworth Blvd., Arvada; tinyurl.com/y659a3f5.

Dec. 14: Holiday Vegan Market — 11 a.m.-3 p.m., Library 21c, 1175 Chapel Hills Drive; tinyurl.com/y525dw93.

CHARITY

Through Nov. 25: Samaritan's Purse Operation Christmas Child — Donations of shoebox gifts for children around the world. For drop-off locations, go to tinyurl.com/y5une57h.

Through Dec. 10: Santa on Patrol — Toys and gifts collected for children in the Tri-Lakes area. Go online for drop off locations: tinyurl.com/y2bw76fc.

Through Dec. 14: Victor Elks Toy Drive — Call 689-7036 for drop off locations.

Through Dec. 15: Oh-So-Wicked Christmas Fundraiser — Twenty-five cents from every pint of Wicked Elf Ale purchased will be donated to a local charity of the restaurant's choice, Rock Bottom Restaurant & Brewery. Locations: rockbottom.com/locations.

Nov. 23: The Seven Falls Winter Lights — 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Seven Falls, 1045 Lower Gold Camp Road. Donate a pair of mittens and $1 per pair will be donated to the Springs Rescue Mission. A portion of admission fees will benefit the Empty Stocking Fund. Call or go online for admission costs: 476-6708, sevenfalls.com.

Nov. 23: November Noel — To benefit Newborn Hope, The Broadmoor, 1 Lake Ave., $150. Tickets: newbornhope.org.

Nov. 25-26: Nutcracker Tea — To benefit Colorado Ballet Society's Scholarship Fund, 2 p.m., Colorado Ballet Society, 8570 Criterion Drive, Suite 154, $20. Tickets: danceinthesprings.com/tickets.

Nov. 28-Jan. 17: Gazette-El Pomar Foundation Empty Stocking Fund — To benefit local health and human service agencies. For a list of events and to donate, go to emptystockingfundco.org.

Dec. 1-15: Toy and Food Drive — 9 a.m.-6 p.m., Bonaventure of Colorado Springs, 9112 Grand Cordera Parkway. Toys will benefit The Place and food will be donated to the Care and Share Food Bank; 434-5230.

Dec. 7: Stuff the Bus Toy Drive — 10 a.m.-1 p.m., School Crossing and Toy Station, 4262 Royal Pine Drive; tinyurl.com/t83e7m3.

Dec. 11: Community CPR Class and Toys for Tots Toy Drive — 6:30-8 p.m., Monument Library, 1706 Lake Woodmoor Drive, Monument. Admission is a new unwrapped toy or donation to Tri-Lakes Cares; monumentcommtraining@gmail.com.

FOOD AND DRINK

Nov. 21: Simple Plant-Sourced Holiday Dishes Cooking Class — 6:30-8:30 p.m., Epicentral Coworking, 415 N. Tejon St., $49 Registration: jlgoesvegan.com.

Nov. 22: Holiday Dishes Cooking Class — 9 a.m.-noon, The French Kitchen, 4771 N. Academy Blvd. Call for cost. Registration: 694-4016, tfkcc.com.

Nov. 29-Jan. 1: Miracle - a Christmas Cocktail Pop-Up Bar — 6 p.m.-midnight Tuesdays-Thursdays, 6 p.m.-1 a.m. Fridays-Saturdays, Allusion Cocktail Bar, 323 N. Tejon St. Ugly Sweater Party on Dec. 2; miraclepopup.com.

Dec. 5: It's Christmas Thyme Cooking Class — 6-8 p.m., Gather Food Studio, 2011 W. Colorado Ave., $55. Registration: 308-2992, gatherfoodstudio.com.

Dec. 6: Oaxacan Around the Christmas Tree - Tamales Cooking Class — 5-8 p.m., Gather Food Studio, 2011 W. Colorado Ave., $65. Registration: 308-2992, gatherfoodstudio.com.

Dec. 6: Holiday Flamenco Show and Dinner — 7:30 p.m., Cherokee Ranch and Castle, Sedalia, $80. Reservations: tinyurl.com/r5wwjhz.

Dec. 7: Jam and Technique Class — Featuring holiday jams, 10 a.m.-noon, Fountain Creek Nature Center, 320 Peppergrass Lane, Fountain, $12. Registration: 520-6745; tinyurl.com/yarxcazm.

Dec. 7: Sons of Norway Holiday Scandinavian Tea — 2-3:30 p.m., Viking Hall, 1045 Ford St., $20. Reservations required by Dec. 4: Kathie Godsil, 229-9289.

Dec. 7 or 14: Holiday Teas — 11 a.m. and 2 p.m., McAllister House Museum, 423 N. Cascade Ave., $35. Tickets: tinyurl.com/yyylx3hq.

Dec. 7 or 21: Christmas Candy Cooking Class — 1-5 p.m., Gather Food Studio, 2011 W. Colorado Ave., $100. Registration: 308-2992, gatherfoodstudio.com.

Dec. 8: Holiday Brunch Cooking Class — 10 a.m., The French Kitchen, 4771 N. Academy Blvd., $49. Registration: 694-4016, tfkcc.com.

Dec. 11: Holiday Dishes Cooking Class — 5:30 p.m., The French Kitchen, 4771 N. Academy Blvd., $89. Registration: 694-4016, tfkcc.com.

Dec. 11: Homemade Holiday Gifts Cooking Class — 6-8 p.m., Gather Food Studio, 2011 W. Colorado Ave., $60. Registration: 308-2992, gatherfoodstudio.com.

Dec. 11: Holiday Baking: Tiny Treats Cooking Class — 6:30-9:30 p.m., The Seasoned Chef, 999 Jasmine St., Suite 100, Denver, call for cost. Registration: 1-303-377-3222, theseasonedchef.com.

Dec. 13: Couples Class: A Christmas Celebration Cooking Class — 6-9:30 p.m., The Seasoned Chef, 999 Jasmine St., Suite 100, Denver, call for cost. Registration: 1-303-377-3222, theseasonedchef.com.

Dec. 14: Yule Log Coffee Cooking Class — 9 a.m. or 12:30 p.m., The French Kitchen, 4771 N. Academy Blvd., $69. Registration: 694-4016, tfkcc.com.

Dec. 14: Holiday Wine Pairing Class — 5:30 p.m., The French Kitchen, 4771 N. Academy Blvd., $74. Registration: 694-4016, tfkcc.com.

Dec. 17: Have a Fantas-taco Christmas Cooking Class — 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Gather Food Studio, 2011 W. Colorado Ave., $50. Registration: 308-2992, gatherfoodstudio.com.

Dec. 18: Feast of the Seven Fishes Dinner — 6:30 p.m., Paravicini’s Italian Bistro, 2802 W. Colorado Ave., $75. Reservations: 471-8200.

Dec. 19: Couples Class: Christmas in Santa Fe Cooking Class — 6:30-9:30 p.m., The Seasoned Chef, 999 Jasmine St., Suite 100, Denver, call for cost. Registration: 1-303-377-3222, theseasonedchef.com.

Dec. 19: Dessert with Dickens — With carolers and Victorian designer showcase tour, 7 p.m., Cherokee Ranch and Castle, Sedalia, $30. Reservations: tinyurl.com/qlbsdjw.

Dec. 20: Couples Class: No-Fuss Hors d'oeurves Cooking Class — 6:30-9:30 p.m., The Seasoned Chef, 999 Jasmine St., Suite 100, Denver, call for cost. Registration: 1-303-377-3222, theseasonedchef.com.

Dec. 20: Bing Crosby Cherokee Christmas Dinner Show — With Leonard Barrett Jr., 7:15 p.m., Cherokee Ranch and Castle, Sedalia, $65. Reservations: tinyurl.com/qu7vw7h.

Dec. 21: Holiday Tea — 11 a.m.-2 p.m., The Margarita at PineCreek, 7350 Pine Creek, 7350 Pine Creek Road, $27 plus tax and gratuity. Reservations: 598-8667.

Dec. 22: Feast of Seven Fishes — 5-7:30 p.m., The Margarita at PineCreek, 7350 Pine Creek, 7350 Pine Creek Road, $65 plus tax and gratuity. Reservations: 598-8667.

Dec. 25: The Salvation Army's Free Community Holiday Meals — 11 a.m.-1 p.m., The Salvation Army, 908 Yuma St.; Manitou Springs Town Hall, 606 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs; Woodland Park Church of the Nazarene, 750 N. Highway 67, Woodland Park; Fountain Valley Senior Center,5745 Southmoor Drive, Fountain; 636-3891.

KIDS AND PETS

Through Dec. 29: Santa Express Train — Royal Gorge Route Railroad, Cañon City, $39 and up; 276-4000, santaexpresstrain.com.

Through Dec. 24: Santa’s Wonderland — Free 4x6 photo with Santa, crafts and more, Bass Pro Shops, 13012 Bass Pro Drive. Go online for schedule: basspro.com/shop/en/santas-wonderland.

Nov. 30-Dec. 22: Photos with Santa — Weekends, Santa's Cabin, 2324 W. Colorado Ave., Old Colorado City; shopoldcoloradocity.com.

Dec. 14 and 21: Nature Hikes with Santa — 10-11:30 a.m., Fountain Creek Nature Center, 320 Peppergrass Lane, Fountain, $4. Registration: 520-6745; tinyurl.com/yarxcazm.

Dec. 21-22: A Visit with Santa — Noon-2 p.m., Buell Children's Museum, 210 N. Santa Fe Ave., Pueblo, $8-$10, includes admission to Winter Wonderland and Museum; tinyurl.com/tpemnra.

NEW YEAR’S EVE EVENTS

Dec. 27-28 and 30-31: Umphrey's McGee New Year's Run — 7 p.m., Fillmore Auditorium, Denver, $39 and up; ticketmaster.com.

Dec. 28 and 31: Devotchka New Year's Eve — 8 p.m., with The Copper Children on Dec. 28, with Banshee Tree, Kiltro on Dec. 31, Bluebird Theater, Denver, $25.50-$29; axs.com.

Dec. 31: New Year's Eve Celebration — 6:45 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $100; bootbarnhall.com.

Dec. 31: New Year's Eve at The Broadmoor — 7:30 p.m., Broadmoor Hall, 1 Lake Ave., $250; tinyurl.com/y4bd8b33.

Dec. 31: Colorado Springs Dance Theatre's New Years Eve Dance Party — 8 p.m.-1 p.m., The Mining Exchange Hotel, 8 S. Nevada Ave., $75-$130 in advance, prices increase by 10% at door; csdance.org/nye-dance-party-fundraiser.

Dec. 31: Latin New Year's Eve Dance Party — 8:30 p.m., DoubleTree hotel, 1775 E. Cheyenne Mountain Blvd., $55-$60. Tickets: randysinatra.com/nochelatinparty.

Dec. 31: NYE - White Rose Gala — 9 p.m., Ellie Caulkins Opera House, Denver, $79 and up; axs.com.

Dec. 31: Champagne New Year's Eve Murder Mystery — Briarhurst Manor, 404 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, $99 plus tax and gratuity. Times and reservations: 685-1864.

Events are added daily.

