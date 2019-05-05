Where’s the best pizza in Colorado Springs? At Leon Gessi, of course.
This intimate Italian restaurant has been around since 1974 and consistently serves some of the highest-quality, New York-style pizza in the Pikes Peak region. Whatever you order, whether a sub, calzone, salad or wings, it’s sure to be delicious.
I also enjoy the homey atmosphere with large windows, tables with subway maps and pictures supporting local sports teams.
With quality food and great prices, it’s my favorite Colorado Springs pizza parlor.
