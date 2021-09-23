The Colorado Springs Bartenders’ Guild held its fourth Summer Soiree Sept. 12 at Homa Café and Bar in the Kinship Landing patio. This year, the bartenders’ competition was added to the event. Eight local drink mixologists shook and stirred cocktails, using mystery ingredients to earn bragging rights. In three rounds of eliminations, the last two barkeeps standing were Zak Popovich, formerly a bartender at Red Gravy, who was named the winner, and Bethany “Birdie” Royalty, general manager at Good Neighbors Meeting House, who took second-place honors.
Winning wings and whiskey
Noah Siebenaller, corporate executive chef for Choice Restaurant Concepts, has created the menu for the opening of The Dirty Byrd Wings and Whiskey restaurant, 24 E. Kiowa St.
You’ll find appetizers, salads, fried chicken sandwiches, a couple of burgers and, of course, wings on the menu. You can select from six wet sauces and seven dry seasonings to flavor the wings.
There are a couple of creative options on the starter menu worth a try: chicharrons ($9) and pretzel poutine ($11). Think fried chicken skins with meaty chicken chunks attached, served with spicy agave drizzle on the chicharrons. The poutine comes as a massive stack of local Mark Anthony’s pretzel sticks and Sawatch Artisan Foods battered and fried cheese curds, topped with brown gravy and pastrami.
Poutine is the quintessential Canadian dish of fries, gravy and cheese curds. Siebenaller’s version is a delicious twist on the dish to enjoy with one of the many whiskeys on offer at the bar.
The Dirty Byrd is the fourth restaurant in the Choice Restaurant Concepts collection, owned by Crystal and Michael Thomson. Other eateries include T-Byrd Tacos & Tequila, Mood Tapas Bar and Bird Tree Café, plus there is District Elleven, a speakeasy/lounge. A sister T-Byrd Tacos & Tequila is in the works.
The Dirty Byrd is open 4 to 10 p.m. Lunch hours will be added soon. Visit tinyurl.com/ftkh62fn.
Expanded Chinese eatery
Shangri-La restaurant, 8850 N. Union Blvd., has new owners who have opened a second location of the restaurant at 6165 Barnes Road. The same menu of Mandarin and Szechuan dishes are served at both locations.
“The dining room has a more modern look than this original place,” said Tammy Chan, who owns the eatery with her brother, sister and brother-in-law.
There is a full bar at both locations. Hours are 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. for lunch and 3 to 9 p.m. for dinner daily. Details: 400-1738, shangrilacs.com.
Wine fest
The Harvest Festival at the Winery at Holy Cross Abbey, 3011 E. U.S. 50, Cañon City, takes place 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.
The fest is free and features wine, live music, food, chile roasting, fresh produce, arts and craft vendors. Details: 276-5191, abbeywinery.com.
Slavic and Czech food
Slavic Fest at St. Mary’s Orthodox Church, 19485 N. Calhan Higbhway Calhan, is 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 9 and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 10. Traditional Slavic and Czech food available for $15 a plate. There’s a bake sale with homemade goods, dancing, entertainment and games for the kids. Eastern European and Orthodox items for sale. Order meal tickets at tinyurl.com/3harnd7a
