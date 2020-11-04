The Bar at Almagre, 2460 Montebello Square Drive, is offering a new menu that includes a couple of new regional boards and cocktails.
Executive chef Sean Pierce has added the Euljiro-Seoul, Korea, board and the München, Germany, board ($18 each).
The first board, based on the street food found in the Euljiro neighborhood of Seoul, is a mini Korean barbecue experience. You make your own lettuce wrap with succulent barbecue pork belly, which is then topped with homemade kimchi, thinly sliced cucumber, carrot and spicy chile sauces.
The German board is an Oktoberfest food fest with bratwurst and knockwurst sausage slices, which is enjoyed with obatzda (a spicy spread of camembert, butter and wheat beer), pretzel bread, sauerkraut, fig mustard and horseradish sauce.
Bartender Christian de los Santos greets guests with a complimentary mini Banana Rum Hot Toddy. Happy hour is 4 to 6 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays with cocktail and food specials.
Regular hours are 4 to 10 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays. Details: 888-0599, facebook.com/baratalmagre.