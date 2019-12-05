Chef Sugar’s Cakes and Confections, 6942 N. Academy Blvd. (King Soopers shopping center at Woodmen Road intersection), will close Dec. 31.
The bakery will be open with regular holiday production and custom work until Dec. 21. There will be special close-out sales of product, equipment and supplies until the end of the year.
Heidi Trelstad is the baker and co-owner of the bakery with her mother, Carol Trelstad. Heidi has struggled with a vascular disease, which has made it increasingly difficult for her to meet the physical demands of the job.
Heidi Trelstad will continue making TV appearances and has a show set to air on Food Network soon. She is planning to write a cookbook or two sharing her recipes and techniques compiled over a 20-year career.
Trelstad has been building a travel business called Jetset Adventures.
Bakery hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays. Details: 260-8600, chefsugar.com.