Sébastien Mullebrouck is the head baker and pastry chef at The French Kitchen 4 in 1 Culinary Center, 4771 N. Academy Blvd. He honed his baking skills as an apprentice at Boulangerie Duford and eventually became a pastry chef apprentice at Patisserie Dagand, both near his home in Valence, France. In 1999, he moved to Colorado Springs and worked as a baker at Marigold’s Café and Bakery for 15 years off and on. He also did stints at La Baguette in Old Colorado City and Wimberger’s Old World Bakery and Deli.
When Blandine Mazéran, owner of The French Kitchen, started planning to open her business, she hired Mullebrouck. He became instrumental in the design and buildout of the bakery and pastry kitchen. They opened the center in June 2017.
“He’s not just a phenomenal baker and pastry chef,” Mazéran said, “He’s my right-hand man and regularly advises me in all aspects of the business.”
Check out the three special deals they offer Saturday, National Croissant Day.
• Pastry bundle one each of croissant, almond croissant, chocolatine and pain au chocolat.
• Buy six croissants and get six free mini jams and honeys.
• Saturday only chicken salad croissant sandwich.
Hours: 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays. Details: 528-6295, tfkcc.com.
Craving a hot dog?
Crave Hot Dogs & Barbecue, 5660 Barnes Road, has opened, offering barbecue sandwiches, plates, and sliders along with grilled 100% all beef hot dogs, brats and sausages.
The new location features PourMyBeer’s self-poured beer, wine, cocktails, cold brew, and kombucha. Customers pay by the ounce pours.
Hours are 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sundays through Thursdays, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. Details: 344-5774, facebook.com/CraveBarnesWestCO
Year of the Ox
Colorado Springs Chinese Cultural Institute will have a free virtual Chinese New Year Celebration 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Feb. 6.
Learn the meaning of the new year, along with food reviews and cooking lesson, entertainment like the lion dance, music and dance performances.
A schedule of the day’s program will be emailed with a link for joining the event to registered attendees. Visit cscci.org to register.
Pasta possibilities
Gina Solazzi, owner of Pasta di Solazzi, 1753 S. 8th St., has added ZIP codes 80919 and 80904 to the eatery’s delivery service on Thursdays. Her pastas and sauces are also on the shelves at Bread-and-Butter Neighborhood Market, 602 S. Nevada Ave., and Ranch Foods Direct, 1228 E. Fillmore St.
Online ordering is the only way to buy prosciutto e panna, matriciana, and cheese tortes. Hours are 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays. Details: 270-1355, pastadisolazzi.com.
