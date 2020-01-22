The Cupcake Girls bakery, 302 E. Platte Ave., is closed.
“With heavy hearts, Cupcake Girls has made the decision to close as of December 31st, 2019,” they posted on Facebook last month.
“We have been open for eight and a half years and throughout the years you have made us happy and excited to share our love and passion with you. It has been one of our greatest adventures to open our own cupcake shoppe and to serve our community. Thank you all for your continued support, we appreciate you. Thank you all so much for being a part of this journey with us.”