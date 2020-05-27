Wimberger’s Bakery & Old World Deli, 2321 Bott Ave., will celebrate 50 years in business on Tuesday.
“On June 2, 1970, my father-in-law opened the bakery,” said Uli Wimberger, now the owner. “We had planned to have a big party with a tent set up in the parking lot with live music, free food and drinks. I had to cancel it because of the coronavirus. But I still want to do something. Maybe some drawings for gift certificates on Facebook.”
The bakery and deli are open for pickup at two drive-thru windows 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays and 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays. You need to place orders a day prior to picking up.
“We had such loyal customers,” she said. “They have supported up through all these years and have been so patient during this stressful time. We want to celebrate our history together.”
Follow them on Facebook for an announcement about plans for the virtual 50th anniversary celebration. Details: 634-6313, wimbergers.com.
Label art competition
The Winery at Holy Cross Abbey, 3011 E. Colorado 50, Canon City, is holding an art competition for their 19th Harvest Fest special vintage wine label release.
The artwork is chosen by the winery staff. Artwork, with the artist’s bio, must be delivered to the winery no later than June 9. The competition is open to any Colorado artist.
The winner receives $500 and a booth at the Harvest Fest, and will be a guest at the Winemaker’s Dinner on Sept. 25. Contact Sally Davidson at 276-5191 or email sally@abbeywinery.com.