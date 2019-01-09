A couple of favorite Colorado Springs bakeries have traded locations, a long-time award-winning cake shop is moving, and a new French bakery has opened. Here’s a recap of where to find a sweet spot.
• Elizabeth Durham has moved her Sweet Elizabeth’s Organic Bakery to 1625 W. Uintah St., a site formerly occupied by The Market, Paleo Progressive and Karen’s Corner Bakery. With more than triple the space of her former site, Durham has vastly expanded her gluten-free and vegan baked goods for on-site and online sales, and she has a cafe offering waffles, sandwiches, salads and soups. Details: 357-5718, sweetelizabethsorganics.com.
• Karen Bechtel, owner of Karen’s Corner Bakery, 115 S. 25th St., Old Colorado City (former home of Sweet Elizabeth’sOrganics), is baking gluten-free, paleo and vegan foods that are free of grain and refined sugar. She uses nut, coconut and tapioca flours. Her sweeteners are honey, beet, maple and coconut sugars. She has soups of the day, smoothies, hemp coffee, bone broth coffee and keto coffee on the menu. You’ll find an assortment of Colorado-made goods at Bechtel’s store. Details: 210-5361, facebook.com/pg/ Karenscornerbakery.
• Heather and John Waterman have moved their Little London Cake Shoppe out of its 620 S. 25th St. location. While their new bakery is being built, they’re preparing their award-winning cakes at Boz Catering Kitchen, 6628 Delmonico Drive. Details: 475-2340, littlelondon cakeshoppe.com.
• Nick Adkins, owner of Manitou French Pastries, 1141 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, offers fresh baked bread daily, croissants and French pastries including macarons. The shop is small without table and chairs. Plan to grab and go. Details: 418-3545, facebook.com/pg/mfpastries.
Fresh Asian
Menya — Ramen and Poke has opened at 1645 Briargate Parkway at The Promenade Shops at Briargate. The Denver-based chain serves Japanese-inspired cuisine including sushi, ramen bowls, poke and Izakaya (small, tapas-style dishes). Hours are 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. daily. Details: 374-4278, menyacolorado.com.
“KRDO Table Talk”
Guests on the “KRDO Table Talk” radio show on 105.5 FM, 1240 AM and 92.5 FM at 1 p.m. Saturday:
• Claudette Henderson, owner of Spice Island Grill, 10 N. Sierra Madre St., talks about the second location of her eatery at the entrance to Peterson Air Force Base and the history of her restaurant career. Details: 473-8280, spiceislandgrill.com.
• Andres Schlesinger and Kim Outlaw, co-owners of The Exchange, 526 S. Tejon St., talk about the renovation of the former Coffee Exchange into a space three times bigger with a new kitchen and vastly increased menu. Details: 635-0277, thecoffeeexchangecolorado.com.
• Peng Jones, owner of Asian Cookery, 6760 N. Academy Blvd., talks about the Southeast Asian cuisines she specializes in, including Malaysian and Singaporean. She operates a cafe and catering business. She also will talk about Chinese New Year. Details: 465-2988, asiancookery.net.
• David Birzon, chief executive officer for Snooze, An A.M. Eatery, talks about the first Colorado Springs location to open at 7587 N. Academy Blvd. in the spring. Visit snoozeeatery.com.