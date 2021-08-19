Jennie and Jack Hu, owners of Silver Pond Gourmet Chinese Restaurant, 6523 N. Academy Blvd., have sold the eatery and retired. They have owned the eatery over 25 years.
Since opening in 1996, they have been in three locations. The first spot was next to a large pond full of ducks, fish, turtles and geese, which was the inspiration for the name “Silver Pond.” They moved to a second location at Vickers and Academy Boulevard, where they stayed for 15 years, until they were not able to renew their lease. They then secured the third location, where they have been for seven years.
Longtime customers will recall the first spot, where their young daughter, Amanda, would be doing homework. At the second location, Amanda would entertain customers playing the piano. Christmas Eve was always a festive place to dine while enjoying delicious Chinese food and listing to Amanda play Christmas chorales.
“We are not sure if the new owners are going to keep this as a restaurant or not. It definitely will not be Chinese,” Jennie Hu said. “Now I have to get used to my kitchen at home. We never cooked at home. I’ve found out the garbage disposal is rusted, and I need to learn how to run the dishwasher.”
It’s a winner
Kerrie Williams and her husband, Mark Jakusovszky, owners of Colonel Mustard’s Sandwich Emporium, 1412 S. 21st St., has a sandwich that won a national award.
“Big news for our tiny sandwich shop,” Williams said via email. “Our Royal Round breakfast sandwich won sixth place in a contest by National Restaurant News (magazine). We are beyond thrilled!”
Williams got the idea for the sandwich from a regular customer of the shop. “We have a woman from Iran who told me about a street food, which is like frittata on a round loaf of bread,” Williams said. “The loaf is cut into wedges and sold as a quick handheld snack. It sounded great and I decided to make it as a whole breakfast sandwich.”
Known as kuku sabzi, Williams’ version is a bright green filling made with a mixture of eggs, potatoes, carrots, celery, onion, bell pepper, parsley, basil, spinach, garlic and turmeric. The mixture is placed on breakfast sausage and topped with melted Boar’s Head Vermont cheddar and served on a buttered ciabatta.
Hours are 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesdays through Sundays. Details: 203-4743, colmustardsandwich.com.
Sharpen wine tasting skills
Colorado Springs chapter of the American Wine Society will have Jay Bileti, an AWS-certified wine judge from Tucson, Ariz., conducting his Super Taster Master Class, 6 to 9 p.m. Sept. 7 (check in at 5:30 p.m.). The class will be held at the former Teens with Promise, 5775 N. Academy Blvd., next door to Fermentations Winemaking Center. The educational program is not a fine wine tasting. Seven basic wines will be studied for balance, aromas, flavors, and textures. Cost is $25 for AWS mebers and $30 for nonmembers. Visit aws-cos.com for tickets.
Wine dinner
The Field and Flower wine dinner will take place at Almagre Venue + Bar, 2460 Montebello Square Dr.ive 6 p.m., Aug. 31. For $115, you get a five-course dinner made with seasonal foods and edible flowers paired with wine, beer or cocktails. Visit almagrecollective.com/shop for tickets.
Veg out
The summer Springs Vegan Market will be at Westside Community Center, 1628 W. Bijou St., noon to 4 p.m., Aug. 28. More than 28 vegancentric venders will be on hand, including several bakeries, food trucks and food producers. Visit springsveganmarket.com for a complete lineup.
