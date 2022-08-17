Colorado Springs award-winning chef pens memoir

Brother Luck has written a memoir, “No Lucks Given,” about the trials and tribulations of life from a tough childhood, life lessons learned on the streets, in kitchens and counseling sessions.

Luck has been a chef 17 years and is the owner of Four By Brother Luck and Lucky Dumpling, both in Colorado Springs. You’ll read about his experiences of being on reality cooking-competition shows including “Chopped,” “Beat Bobby Flay” (who he did beat) and two seasons of Bravo’s “Top Chef.”

The official release date for the soft-covered book is Oct. 4, but if you order a pre-sale copy ($16.99) at chefbrotherluck.com, the book will start being shipped Sept. 1. Keep an eye out for a book-signing dinner paired with Penfold wines that is tentatively planned for Oct. 3.

Comfort on the menu

Susanna Maestas with husband Ben Kirk own Susanna’s Comfort Cuisine, 124 N. Nevada Ave., and have started serving brunch 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays. Starting Friday, they will be offering Palmer High School box lunches 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. for any and all who are looking for noontime meals.

Dinner is served 5 to 8:30 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays. Details: 719-352-6844, susannascomfortcuisine.com

Related: Their food truck, Sabor, can be found at The Garden, 401 S. Nevada Ave., on Wednesdays. The Garden hours are 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Mondays, 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays, 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. Details: 719-434-5738, thebeergardencos.com.

Mesa dining

An Enchanted Evening on the Mesa takes place at the Garden of the Gods Resort & Club, 1460 Garden of the Gods Road, 6 to 10 p.m., Friday (Aug. 19). For $175, you can sample food from top area chefs from restaurants such as Ambli Global Cuisine, Ephemera, Garden of the Gods Club, Jax, Luchals, MacKenzie’s Chop House, Patty Jewett Bar & Grill, Almagre Bar + Venue, and 3.14 Pi Bar. Beer, wine and spirits poured by Lee Spirits, Republic Nation wines, Tito Vodka and Wheatley Vodka. A portion of the cost benefits Goodwill. Visit discovermygoodwill.org.

Going for greens

The Green District, 9625 Prominent Point in the Briargate Crossing shopping center, opens Aug. 23. This is the first Springs location for the Kentucky-based salad bar chain. The menu offers chopped salads, wraps and grain bowls. There are 10 salad combos from which to choose or build your own from the more than 50 fresh ingredients and house-made dressings.

