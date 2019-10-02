Bobby Couch has taken The Green Line Grill to the road.
His mobile food truck is possibly bigger than his hole-in-the-wall eatery at 230 Pueblo Ave. For sure, the rig’s kitchen is better outfitted than the galley where he introduced his award-winning El Reno, Oklahoma-style fried onion burger. The deluxe burger patty is cooked to perfection, topped with cheese, a nest of fried onions, tangy mustard slaw and tomatoes. It’s a delicious meal sided with some of the best french fries in town.
Couch was named the 2019 Champion of the Colorado Springs Burger Week contest July 10. Check tinyurl.com/y3g2hqmf for the food truck locations. Details: 964-1461, greenlinegrill.com.