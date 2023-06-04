Colorado is no slouch when it comes to creativity.

And the nonprofit Colorado Humanities and its Center for the Book department aim to reward our state’s most innovative at its annual Colorado Book Awards, held for the first time in Colorado Springs at the Penrose House Garden Pavilion. The 32nd annual event recognizes authors, editors, illustrators and photographers who are either Colorado residents or who have spent a significant amount of time living in the state.

“We do have a lot of talented authors in this state,” said Colorado Center for the Book Programs Coordinator Mary Hickey. “The Colorado Book Awards is a testament to that. Not all talented authors submit their work every year, but you’ll see the high quality of the work year in and year out.”

More than 200 people submitted their work in 16 categories this year, including children’s literature, creative nonfiction, general nonfiction, general fiction, historical fiction, mystery, romance, science fiction/fantasy, thriller and young adult literature. Finalists and winners are chosen by volunteer selectors and judges from around the state, many of whom are aspiring or published authors, librarians, professors, teachers and others who work in publishing.

Several authors from the Pikes Peak region have been nominated: Nancy Atherton for her mystery, “Aunt Dimity and the Enchanted Cottage”; Barbara Nickless for her thriller “Dark of Night”; and Cascade resident Mark Lee Gardner in the biography/history category for “The Earth is All That Lasts: Crazy Horse, Sitting Bull, and the Last Stand of the Great Sioux Nation.”

Winners in each category will be announced at Saturday’s fete and receive a cash prize. Purchase tickets by going online to coloradohumanities.org.

Colorado Humanities is dedicated to humanities education across the state. The organization joins with hundreds of partners to design and provide education resources and programs in history, reading, writing and discussions.

“The whole idea around Colorado Center for the Book is to encourage reading and writing and a love of books for all ages through various programs,” said Colorado Humanities Executive Director Maggie Colbell. “The awards are about bringing Colorado authors together with Colorado readers.”

Contact the writer: 636-0270