When she started writing novels, Lisa Renee Jones had a penchant for killing off all her characters.

Even in her romances, where death doesn’t usually rear its head. Her editors had a sit-down.

“They told me you can’t kill off everybody, Lisa,” said the New York Times bestselling author. “I radiated toward the thriller side of things. I had to make a deal with my editor — only one person can die.”

She abided by the rule, but even that got tricky. Like the time her character was in the military in Afghanistan and killed a 16-year-old after the teen tried to kill him first.

“He killed him to save his own life. And they said no, because it’s a romance novel,” said the Colorado Springs resident who moved here 15 years ago. “That was hard for me on the romance side of things — the limitations that were there.”

Jones writes as close to reality as possible — it’s the best way to connect emotionally to her readers.

“Life is not all roses,” she said. “Sometimes the most romantic of stories is you go through a difficult time and make it to the other side. Sometimes when people are going through hard times they need to connect with that in a book. It can be something people bond with or makes them feel better about life or gives them an escape.”

About a hundred books later, the prolific and highly read Jones pretty much has carte blanche to do as she pleases. Under her given name she writes romance novels, including the series “Inside Out,” “Careless Whispers” and “The Secret Life of Amy Bensen,” a thriller romance set in Cherry Creek. It also was adapted into a series for Passionflix, a romance streaming platform. Season two starts in August.

But at her core, and what pours forth when she sits down to write, are thrillers, such as “The Poet,” “A Perfect Lie” and the Lilah Love series, about an FBI profiler who says all the things most people don’t dare utter. She writes them under her pseudonym, L.R. Jones, because she’s found men don’t tend to read female thriller writers and the L.R. makes her sex harder to decipher.

It also helps that her husband is a huge reader in general, and thrillers in particular, and regularly brings her story ideas.

“He told a waiter once we have to wait to order — we’re plotting murder,” Jones said.

Her latest, “You Look Beautiful Tonight,” debuted in June and stars librarian Mia Anderson. She mostly goes unnoticed in Nashville, Tenn., until a secret admirer starts sending her texts that grow increasingly bold, but also make her feel beautiful for the first time. When things take a turn toward murder, Mia must work to make sure she’s not implicated.

“I love to have a story that connects to anybody who’s reading it,” Jones said. “Mia is insecure and shy and feels like nobody notices her. We’ve all felt like that at some time. I thought it was relatable.”

Jones also is the founder of Readers Take Denver, a writing and publishing convention in Aurora that features bestselling authors, agent and editor appointments, workshops, resources for writers and more.

She founded the annual event as a way to help raise money for Julie’s Friends, a nonprofit that helps low-income families care for their sick animals. More details can be found at readerstakedenver.com.

Before her writing career took off two decades ago, Jones lived a whole other life as the owner of a staffing agency in her Austin, Texas, hometown.

She was writing but wasn’t published. The itch to expand the writerly side of her life grew until she made the decision to quit her six-figure income and devote herself to writing.

“People thought I was crazy,” she said. “At the time I was in my 30s and I thought if I don’t do it now will I do it later? Once I get further into my career will I be brave enough to do it? I’m glad I did. It wasn’t as simple as I planned. I was a workaholic, and I thought it would go great, but it took me years to make a living.”

