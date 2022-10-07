John Duckworth has a secret.
Halfway through writing his new six-book series of humorous mysteries, he decided to change the gender and spiritual beliefs of his protagonist. The character, at first an agnostic man, morphed into an evangelical Christian woman named Carolyn Neville.
“He was a little bit abrasive, very sarcastic and, I guess, there was a little bit of me in him and a couple of other editors I’ve worked with,” said the Colorado Springs author. “It dawned on me he might not be quite so relatable to the intended audience. He might come across as being bullying rather than funny. What seems like bullying in a man seems like a strong woman who knows her own mind.”
And as far as the change in faith, Duckworth, an evangelical Christian, made the change with no intention of trying to convert people. His protagonist just happens to be a person of faith.
“There aren’t a lot of those characters in pop culture,” he said. “Some consider Christians, especially evangelicals, to be mentally defective. Anything I can do to make a statement about that without being obnoxious might be useful.”
The series, which includes the titles “Murder Most Annoying,” “Murder Most Maddening” and “Murder Most Hollywood,” is available online at amazon.com.
Duckworth started the series about four years ago. After 45 years in publishing, he’d pretty much tried his hand at everything — writing books and curriculum, cartooning and illustrating, and scripts for videos and animation, such as “Veggie Tales,” an animated children’s series. Most of his work has been for Christian publishers, including Focus on the Family, David C. Cook and NavPress. It was time to try something new.
Though child-free and unmarried Carolyn turned into a lady of about 40, Duckworth made sure she was still immersed in the world of publishing. She’s what he calls a “dinosaur,” as she doesn’t only read, she also edits.
“It’s becoming a lost art. I was looking on the internet at how many books are being published every year,” he said. “About 4 million. Many of those these days are self-published and go through little or no editing. She’s trying to save Western civilization one adverb at a time.”
As she gads about, using her strong wit and attitude to solve crimes, she’s accompanied by a millennial sidekick, Stephen Ames. Though frequently annoyed by the 25-year-old, his skills do come in handy.
To help access Carolyn’s female mindset, Duckworth turned to his wife, who’s also a writer and unafraid to voice her opinion.
“In one of the books, the love interest, a guy, ended up dying,” he said. “She (my wife) told me that was probably not a wise decision. The ending doesn’t have to be entirely happy, but looking back on it it was a terrible choice on my part.”
While the murder mysteries might have the trappings of a cozy mystery, Duckworth is reluctant to lump his books in that particular genre, with its hallmarks of charming small town settings; zero gore, sex and cursing; eclectic townsfolk; and often a good pie recipe or a silly cat thrown in. His books are set throughout the U.S., including New York, Colorado and Seattle, and they’re a little edgier with more danger for the main characters.
“But I hope they have a sense of humor that readers appreciate,” he said. “It’s important that the books be funny because I enjoy that kind of book. More women than men read books generally. And more women than men might read books like this, though I’ve heard from plenty of men who have enjoyed it.”
And when Duckworth isn’t thinking up ways to kill off people and plot their comeuppance, the father of identical twins can be found as a volunteer baby cuddler in the neonatal unit at a local hospital. He’s spent about 650 hours over the last three years holding the preemies.
“I don’t know how many guys write murder mysteries and volunteer to hold little tiny people,” he said. “It’s a lot easier than writing novels, but it’s as rewarding.”
