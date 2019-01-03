Two Colorado Springs athletes will be competing on a new reality show, "The Titan Games," premiering at 7 p.m. tonight on NBC.
Christina Luna, 33, a Air Force veteran who works as a dental hygienist, and Kyle Lucas, 28, a satellite systems operator for the Air Force, will represent the Pikes Peak region on the show.
The two-hour premiere introduces 64 athletes competing for the title of Titan Champion, which will be awarded to one female and one male competitor, along with a grand prize of $100,000. The show is hosted and executive produced by actor and athlete by Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson.
Johnson calls it "the most insane athletic competition ever devised" in the show's trailer. "We'll be testing more than their strength. We'll be testing every fiber of their being," he said.
"As a mom, airman, and dental hygienist, I never saw myself as an athlete, let alone a competitor. But let me tell you, if I can do this, anyone can," Luna wrote on her Facebook page last month. Luna, a native of Wayne, W. Va., is a single mom to two daughters.
Lucas, a former Penn State University linebacker, is a native of Dover, Del. He joined the Air Force after college and now manages 35 satellites that provide GPS around the world, according to a profile in Men's Health magazine. His brother, Tyler Lucas of State College, Pa., currently stationed in Germany with the Air Force, is also a competitor on the show.
“When I saw The Rock’s ad for the show during the Super Bowl, I thought, ‘Yeah, I’m totally going to apply for that show,’ but they gave me a call before I could even get an application in,” Kyle Lucas told The Centre Daily Times in State College, Pa. "I was kind of hesitant at first — do I really want to be on TV, being in the spotlight? Then when I heard The Rock was hosting it, I was like, 'Hell, yeah.'"
Two Denver competitors also landed on the show. They are Ashley Huhn, 28, a special education teacher and soccer coach, and Matthew Welbourn, 28, a bodybuilder, according to an article by the Denver Post's The Know.
The 10-episode series from Universal Television Alternative Studio ("World of Dance"), A. Smith & Co. Productions ("American Ninja Warrior") and Seven Bucks Productions ("Rock the Troops") will offer "everyday people the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to compete in epic head-to-head challenges designed to test the mind, body and heart," states the NBC website.
The show airs Thursdays at 7 p.m. MST on NBC.
