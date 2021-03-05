Seven local arts organizations were awarded more than $480,000 in COVID-19 economic relief funds from Colorado Creative Industries.
Among the recipients, Pikes Peak Center received $150,000 and Cottonwood Center for the Arts received $125,000.
"I feel incredibly gratified," said Cottonwood Center for the Arts Executive Director Jon Khoury. "That’s a substantial amount of money that’s going to allow us to continue and to get better at the way we serve this community."
CCI reviewed more than 2,500 applications and awarded $7.4 million in Colorado Arts Relief Fund grants to 722 businesses, organizations and individuals throughout Colorado. The fund was made possible by the Colorado Legislature in December.
CCI is a division of the Colorado Office of Economic Development and International Trade. Its mission is to promote, support and grow the state’s creative industries to drive the economy, grow jobs and enhance quality of life
“Colorado’s arts, culture and entertainment industries play a critical role in our economy and are essential to our recovery and resiliency,” said Colorado Creative Industries Director Margaret Hunt. “The Colorado Arts Relief program offers direct funding to the individuals, businesses and organizations most severely impacted by COVID-19 capacity restrictions.”
Arts and cultural production accounts for more than $15 billion and 4.5% of Colorado’s economy and contributes more than 100,000 jobs annually to the state, reports CCI.
El Paso County recipients were:
• The Black Sheep, $50,000.
• J & J Hip Hop Dance & Performing Arts Company, $3,000.
• Pikes Peak Center, $150,000.
• Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, $75,000.
• Manitou Art Center, $3,000.
• Cottonwood Center for the Arts, $125,000.
• Colorado Springs Philharmonic, $75,000.