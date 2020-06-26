Ten nonprofit arts organizations in El Paso and Fremont counties received almost $60,000 in COVID-19 relief funding from Colorado Creative Industries.
The funds come in two grants. The COVID-19 CO Creatives Relief Grant was given to organizations with an annual operating budget of less than $1 million and is intended for general operating support. Veronika String Quartet received a $4,000 grant and Fremont Center for the Arts in Cañon City received $7,500.
The CO CARES Act grant distributes federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act funds along with the National Endowment for the Arts to nonprofit arts organizations. The money is intended to help save jobs and keep the doors open. Each grant was $5,300.
El Paso County recipients: Veronika String Quartet, Colorado Springs Dance Theatre, Downtown Partnership of Colorado Springs, Manitou Art Center, Manitou Springs Art Council, Ormao Dance Company, Pikes Peak Arts Council and Poetry Heals. Florence Arts Council in Florence also received a grant.
CCI is a division of the Colorado Office of Economic Development and International Trade. Its mission is to promote, support and grow the state’s creative industries to drive the economy, grow jobs and enhance quality of life.
Arts and cultural production accounts for more than $15 billion and 4.5% of Colorado’s economy and contributes more than 100,000 jobs annually to the state, reports CCI.
“Research shows the arts and culture are an economic recovery asset,” says CCI Director Margaret Hunt, “and these investments are critical in order for Colorado’s creative sector to weather the storm of the recession.”