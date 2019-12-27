Fifteen local arts and cultural organizations found more than $100,000 in their Christmas stockings this year.
It came in the form of Colorado Creates grants for 2020, courtesy of Colorado Creative Industries.
The annual grants help nonprofit cultural organizations and government agencies throughout Colorado produce and present arts and cultural activities for the public and bring jobs and enhanced quality of life to the community.
Colorado Springs Dance Theatre nabbed a $6,500 grant. Founded more than 40 years ago, the nonprofit seeks to promote a diverse range of dance in the Pikes Peak region, reach underserved sectors of the community and nurture young dancers through educational and performance opportunities, including master classes and scholarship programs. They also offer free or reduced-price tickets to students and adults who might not be able to attend a live performance.
“(We’re) extremely ecstatic because it solidifies the professionalism of the organization on a statewide level,” said CSDT Executive Director Jordan McHenry. “It’s recognition that validates your programming is truly helping the arts community in Colorado Springs.”
The grant will go toward programming, including the organization’s main program, Pivot, which helps turn children’s experiences toward the arts, specifically live dance. In November, CSDT was able to take 400 middle-school kids to Manhattan-based dance company Ballet Hispánico’s performance at Ent Center for the Arts. Thanks to the grant, CSDT will bring about 400 students to an AXIS Dance Company performance at Ent Center in February.
Colorado Create Industries is a division of the state Office of Economic Development and International Trade. Its mission is to promote, support and grow the state’s creative industries to drive the economy, create jobs and enhance quality of life.
“The state is experiencing a growing creative economy due in part to combined state, local and regional efforts to support artists, nonprofit arts organizations and creative place-making efforts,” said Colorado Creative Industries Director Margaret Hunt. “We applaud the talented and hardworking groups that contribute to our state’s vibrant economy and amazing quality of life.”
