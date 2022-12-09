The Cultural Office of the Pikes Peak Region and its executive director have parted ways.
Andy Vick took over the position of executive director at the nonprofit in 2014.
“I’ve had an amazing and gratifying almost nine year run,” wrote Vick via email, “and I’m really proud of all the good work we’ve done during my tenure.”
Angela Seals, COPPeR’s former deputy director who left at the beginning of the year, will serve as interim director and help COPPeR navigate the role of the office in the community and how it will evolve.
Founded in 2008, COPPeR is the arts agency for El Paso and Teller counties. It’s dedicated to fostering and championing the arts as an important part of the region’s identity and economy.
During his tenure, Vick helped COPPeR expand its revenue with increased funding from the Lodgers and Automobile Rental Tax; started the Pikes Peak region’s version of Arts Month, an annual October tradition founded by the national nonprofit Americans for the Arts; created the Military Arts Connection program; beefed up the online cultural calendar Peak Radar; and helped facilitate Arts Vision 2030, the Pikes Peak region’s decade-long cultural plan.
“He had a huge impact on the cultural community,” said Holly Flores, board chair for COPPeR’s board of directors.
“He’s taken it to where it is today, a mature and vibrant pillar in the community. We are so grateful for everything Andy did.”
Contact the writer: 636-0270