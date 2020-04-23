Usually, Paes164’s go-to canvas is the human body.
With his shop closed, the tattoo artist of 23 years has gotten creative on other surfaces. He’s been painting murals on downtown buildings and the exteriors of food trucks. He drew up crowler labels for a local brewery.
And he’s been inspired by the coronavirus crisis. The black-and-white Metric Brewing cans are quarantine-themed: The happy cartoon people holding foamy beers are wearing masks.
For one of his recent murals on Platte Avenue, Paes teamed up with Emvy, another local artist, to colorfully spray-paint a woman wearing a black bandana and pointing a gun at a lime green blob. It’s not some vague villain: The blob is the coronavirus.
Familiar phrases “Wash your hands” and “#stayhome” appear nearby.
“It’s about what’s going in the world,” Paes said. “It’s poking fun at it, too.”
About two years ago, Paes began filling Platte Avenue with street art and got artist friends to do the same. And so the Knobhill Urban Arts District, a revolving outdoor art gallery of sorts, was born.
There’s been more time for Paes to add to the gallery recently, he said. That’s not all he’s been up to.
Paes is putting on a virtual show Saturday called “Finally Spring: A Social Distancing Art Show.” The online event, to be streamed on Facebook and YouTube, will feature looks at 50 pieces from local artists and musicians performing live from their homes.
Paes wants to send a simple message to viewers: “We’re still here. We’re still doing things. And soon, we’ll be rocking and rolling again.”
He’ll serve as the virtual party’s host, showing off artwork he set up in his garage. The show includes two new paintings of his own.
Abigail Kresuer hasn’t been making much art recently. The owner of Kreuser Gallery, 125 E. Boulder St., says she’s been focused on keeping her business alive.
But she’ll have two older pieces of her abstract photography in Saturday’s show.
“I think it’s amazing,” Kreuser says of the idea. “I love everything Paes does. We both have different followings, so it’s combining his crowd and my crowd. The more we’re about community and collaboration will be better for all of us.”
This month, she took part in a virtual First Friday with other downtown art galleries.
“Of course, being in person is better, but people said it was the highlight of their day,” she said.
It was a highlight for her, too. Kreuser says she’s been staying positive, but she misses having people walk in her gallery.
“It definitely makes me sad,” she said. “I’m introverted, but I’m very much a people person. I miss that a lot.”
Saturday’s event, like other virtual concerts and events happening as the coronavirus outbreaks keeps people home, will help. “It will show people that things are still happening and people are still creating,” Kreuser said.
Kreuser has been sharing her previous artwork on social media in recent days. Her followers are eating it up.
“They look forward to it every day,” she said. “We’re living in a time where how I feel changes, from day to day or hour to hour. I think art, not just now, brings people happiness and brightens their day and their walls. Art is important, no matter the circumstances.
That’s the point for Paes.
“With the recent lockdowns and quarantines our country faces I wanted to contribute in keeping arts alive in town and help keep people spirits up by having something fun to look forward too,” he wrote on Facebook about the show. “And best thing, you wont have to leave your couch.”
Paes said he hopes the event “creates some normalcy.”
“We can’t be around each other, but we can still reach out and communicate with each other,” he said.