STAGE
OPENING
Suicide Girls: Blackheart Burlesque — 8 p.m. Thursday, Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $25, $80 VIP meet and greet; 227-7625, blacksheep rocks.com
“Go, Dog, Go!” — Opens 6 p.m. Friday, runs 6 p.m. Fridays, 1 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays (except 3 p.m. this Sunday), through Oct. 14, Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., $10-$20; 634-5583, csfineartscenter.org.
“Chicago: High School Edition” — 7 p.m. Sept. 20-22, 1 p.m. Sept. 23, Discovery Canyon Campus, 1810 North Gate Blvd., $10-$15; dcctheatre.org.
“Wardrobes & Rings” — Opens 7 p.m. Sept. 21, 7 p.m. Sept. 22, Tri-Lakes Center for the Arts, 304 Colorado 105, Palmer Lake, $35 and up; 481-0475, trilakesarts.org.
MET Dance from Houston — 7:30 p.m. Sept. 22, Wasson Theatre Complex, 2115 Afton Way, $30-$35; csdance.org.
“Mary Magdalene’s Journey: A Blues Gospel” — First Strike Theatre with musicians Bryan Miller and Vern Rempel, 4-5:30 p.m. Sept. 23, Beth-El Mennonite Church, 4625 Ranch Drive, free-will offering to benefit RAWtools; 471-3405, rawtools.org.
WWE Live — 7:30 p.m. Sept. 24, The Broadmoor World Arena, 3185 Venetucci Blvd., $15 and up; 477-2100, worldarena.com.
“A Raisin in the Sun” — Opens 7:30 p.m. Sept. 27, 7:30 p.m. Sept. 28-29, 4 p.m. Sept. 30, Dusty Loo Bon Vivant Theater, 5225 N. Nevada Ave., $45.50; uccspresents.org.
“Shakespeare in Love” — Opens 7:30 p.m. Sept. 27, 7 p.m. Wednesdays, 7:30 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays, 5 p.m. Saturdays, 2 p.m. Sundays, through Oct. 21, Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., $20 and up; 634-5583, csfineartscenter.org.
ONGOING
“Kimberly Akimbo” — 7 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, Funky Little Theater Co., 1367 Pecan St., $15-$19; tinyurl.com/y9gznzj4.
“Tinker Yorkinee Spree’s Fantabulous Suitcase Circus” — 2:30 p.m. Tuesdays, Saturdays and Sundays, 4 p.m. Fridays, through Sept. 30, Simpich Showcase, 2413 W. Colorado Ave., $14-$17; simpich.com.
“Always ... Patsy Cline” — Through Sept. 30, Mountain Rep Theatre, The Butte Theater, 139 E. Bennett Ave., Cripple Creek, $18-$21. Go online for dates and times: mountainrep.com.
COMPILED BY CARLOTTA OLSON, 636-0221, CARLOTTA.OLSON@GAZETTE.COM