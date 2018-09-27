STAGE
OPENING
“A Raisin in the Sun” — Opens 7:30 p.m. Thursday, 7:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday, 4 p.m. Sunday, Dusty Loo Bon Vivant Theater, 5225 N. Nevada Ave., $45.50; uccspresents.org.
“Shakespeare in Love” — Preview 7:30 p.m. Thursday, opens 7:30 p.m. Friday, runs 7 p.m. Wednesdays, 7:30 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays, 5 p.m. Saturdays, 2 p.m. Sundays, through Oct. 21, Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., $20 and up; 634-5583, csfineartscenter.org.
John Crist — 6:30 p.m. Sunday, Pikes Peak Center, 190 S. Cascade Ave., $28 and up; 520-7469, pikespeakcenter.com.
Oskar Blues Comedy Night — Opens 7:30 p.m. Sunday, 7:30 p.m. Sundays through Sept. 15, Oskar Blues Grill & Brew, 118 N. Tejon St.; tinyurl.com/ycyqgx9b.
Colorado Springs Dance Theater — 6 and 6:30 p.m. Oct. 5, Cottonwood Center for the Arts, 427 E. Colorado Ave., free; cottonwood centerforthearts.com.
“Anne of Green Gables” — Opens 7 p.m. Oct. 5, 2 and 7 p.m. Oct. 6-7, First Company Theater at United Methodist Church, 420 N. Nevada Ave., $12-$18. Tickets: danceinthesprings.com/tickets.
“The Rocky Horror Picture Show” — Opens 7 p.m. Oct. 5, Mountain Rep Theatre, through Nov. 3, The Butte Theater, 139 E. Bennett Ave., Cripple Creek, $18-$21. Go online for dates and times: mountainrep.com.
“The Book of Moron” — Opens 8 p.m. Oct. 5, 4 and 8 p.m. Oct. 6, Studio Bee at Pikes Peak Center, 190 S. Cascade Ave., $22-$47; 520-7469, pikespeakcenter.com.
Dr. Jordan Peterson — 7:30 p.m. Oct. 8, Pikes Peak Center, 190 S. Cascade Ave., $42.25 and up; 520-7469, pikespeakcenter.com.
ONGOING
“Tinker Yorkinee Spree’s Fantabulous Suitcase Circus” — 4 p.m. Friday, 2:30 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, Simpich Showcase, 2413 W. Colorado Ave., $14-$17; simpich.com.
“Always ... Patsy Cline” — Through Sunday, Mountain Rep Theatre, The Butte Theater, 139 E. Bennett Ave., Cripple Creek, $18-$21. Go online for dates and times: mountainrep.com.
“Go, Dog, Go!” — 6 p.m. Fridays, 1 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays, through Oct. 14, Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., $10-$20; 634-5583, csfinearts center.org.
COMPILED BY CARLOTTA OLSON, The Gazette, THE GAZETTE, 636-0221, CARLOTTA.OLSON@GAZETTE.COM