STAGE
OPENING
”You Can’t Take it With You” — Presented by Mountain Rep Theatre, opens 7 p.m. Friday, runs through Oct. 6, The Butte Theater, 139 E. Bennett Ave., Cripple Creek, $18-$21; buttetheater.com.
”On the Roof” — Opens 7:30 p.m. Friday, runs 7:30 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays, through Oct. 5, Funky Little Theater Co., 1367 Pecan St., $15-$19. Tickets: funkylittletheater.org.
Rubberband — 7 p.m. Sept. 26, Shockley-Zalabak Theater, 5225 N. Nevada Ave., $20-$54.75; uccspresents.org.
”By the Bog of Cats” — Opens 7:30 p.m. Sept. 26, runs 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays-Fridays, 2 p.m. Saturdays, through Oct. 12, Springs Ensemble Theatre, 1903 E. Cache La Poudre St., $15; springsensembletheatre.org.
“The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time” — Opens 7:30 p.m. Sept. 26, runs 7 p.m. Wednesdays, 7:30 p.m. Thursdays-Fridays, 5 and 7:30 p.m. Saturdays, 2 p.m. Sundays, through Oct. 20, Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., $20 and up; 634-5583, fac.coloradocollege.edu.
ONGOING
”Prairied Treasure ... or ... Are You Sirius?” — Through Oct. 5, Iron Springs Chateau, 444 Ruxton Ave., Manitou Springs, $10-$35. Go online for specific dates: ironspringschateau.com.
“Busytown: The Musical” — Through Oct. 13, 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. Saturdays, 1 p.m. Sundays, Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., $10-$20; 634-5583, fac.coloradocollege.edu.
COMPILED BY CARLOTTA OLSON, THE GAZETTE, 636-0221, CARLOTTA.OLSON@GAZETTE.COM