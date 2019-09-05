STAGE
OPENING
”Mythico” — Opens 7:30 p.m. Friday, 7:30 p.m. Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday, Millibo Art Theatre, 1626 S. Tejon St. Ticket prices: themat.org.
Ravi Zacharias and Dennis Prager — Hosted by Summit Ministries, 7 p.m. Saturday, Pikes Peak Center, 190 S. Cascade Ave., $10-$60; pikespeakcenter.com.
”24Seven” — 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Funky Little Theater Co., 1367 Pecan St., $16; onthestage.com/funky-little-theater-company.
Suicide Girls Blackheart Burlesque — 8 p.m. Wednesday, The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $20-$80; 227-7625, blacksheeprocks.com.
”Red” — Opens 7:30 p.m. Sept. 12, 7:30 p.m. Sept. 13-14, Colorado College, Edith Kinney Gaylord Cornerstone Arts Center, 825 N. Cascade Ave., free; 389-6607.
“Murder Mystery with Marge” — Opens 7:30 p.m. Sept. 13, 7:30 p.m. Sept. 14, 4 p.m. Sept. 15, Funky Little Theater Co., 1367 Pecan St., $12 in advance, $15 day of event; onthestage.com/funky-little-theater-company.
”Thespiana” — Opens 7:30 p.m. Sept. 13, 7:30 p.m. Sept. 14-15, Millibo Art Theatre, 1626 S. Tejon St. Ticket prices: themat.org.
“Busytown: The Musical” — Opens 10 a.m. Sept. 14, 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. Saturdays, 1 p.m. Sundays, through Oct. 13, Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., $10-$20; 634-5583, fac.coloradocollege.edu.
Irish Dance Team — 3:30 p.m. Sept. 15, Jackson Creek Senior Living, 16601 Jackson Creek Parkway, Monument. Tickets: 725-6060, jacksoncreekseniorliving.com.
ONGOING
”The Mountaintop” — Through Sunday, Ent Center for the Arts, 5225 N. Nevada Ave., $18 and up; uccspresents.org.
”Tinker Yorkinee Spree’s Fantabulous Suitcase Circus: Episode II” — 2:30 p.m. Wednesdays, Saturdays-Sundays, through Sept. 15, Simpich Showcase Theatre, 2413 W. Colorado Ave., $19-$22; 465-2492, simpich.com.
”The Andrews Brothers” — Presented by Mountain Rep Theatre, through Sept. 15, The Butte Theater, 139 E. Bennett Ave., Cripple Creek, $18-$21; buttetheater.com.
”Prairied Treasure ... or ... Are You Sirius?” — Through Oct. 5, Iron Springs Chateau, 444 Ruxton Ave., Manitou Springs, $10-$35. Go online for specific dates: ironspringschateau.com.
Oskar Blues Comedy Night — 7:30 p.m. Sundays, Oskar Blues Grill & Brew, 118 N. Tejon St.; tinyurl.com/ycyqgx9b.
