STAGE
OPENING
Bill Engvall — 8 p.m. Thursday, Pikes Peak Center, 190 S. Cascade Ave., $39-$119; 520-7469; pikespeakcenter.com.
"Arcadia" — Opens 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Ent Center for the Arts, 5225 N. Nevada Ave., runs through Oct. 27, $18 and up; uccspresents.org.
"The Great American Trailer Park Musical" — Presented by Mountain Rep Theatre, opens 7 p.m. Friday, The Butte Theater, 139 E. Bennett Ave., Cripple Creek, runs through Nov. 3, $18-$21; buttetheater.com.
"Cabaret Voltaire" — Opens 7:30 p.m. Friday, 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 18-19, The Millibo Art Theatre, 1626 N. Tejon St., $15; tinyurl.com/yy2pcaxj.
"Night of Comedy" — To benefit Special Kids Special Families, 6 p.m. Saturday, Colorado Springs Marriott, 5580 Tech Center Drive, $75; sksfcolorado.org/event/noc.
"Swan Lake" — Presented by the Russian Ballet Theatre, 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Pikes Peak Center, 190 S. Cascade Ave., $41.25-$123.50; 520-7469, pikespeakcenter.com.
"The Simon & Garfunkel Story" — 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Pikes Peak Center, 190 S. Cascade Ave., $40-$75; 520-7469, pikespeakcenter.com.
ONGOING
"By the Bog of Cats" — 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Friday, 2 p.m. Saturday, Springs Ensemble Theatre, 1903 E. Cache La Poudre St., $15; springsensembletheatre.org.
“Busytown: The Musical” — 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. Saturday, 1 p.m. Sunday, Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., $10-$20; 634-5583, fac.coloradocollege.edu.
“The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time” — 7 p.m. Wednesdays, 7:30 p.m. Thursdays-Fridays, 5 and 7:30 p.m. Saturdays, 2 p.m. Sundays, through Oct. 20, Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., $20 and up; 634-5583, fac.coloradocollege.edu.
COMPILED BY CARLOTTA OLSON, THE GAZETTE, 636-0221, CARLOTTA.OLSON@GAZETTE.COM