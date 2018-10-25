STAGE
OPENING
“The Importance of Being Earnest” — Opens 7 p.m. Thursday, 7 p.m. Friday-Saturday, 2 p.m. Saturday, Village Seven Presbyterian Church, Leonard Hall, 4050 Nonchalant Circle South, $20 in advance, $25 day of event; 345-2787, villageartscs.org.
“Lysistrata” — Opens 7:30 p.m. Thursday, 7:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday, 4 p.m. Sunday, Ent Center for the Arts, 5225 N. Nevada Ave., $23.50; uccspresents.org.
“National Geographic Live — Kobie Boykins: Exploring Mars” — 7 p.m. Friday, Shockley-Zalabak Theater, 5225 N. Nevada Ave., $27.50-$68.50; uccspresents.org.
“Boo Boo House” — Kid’s First Theatre, opens 7 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Saturday, 1 and 3 p.m. Sunday, Millibo Art Theatre, 1626 S. Tejon St., $12.50; themat.org.
Meraki Dance — 3-4 p.m. Saturday, Manitou Springs Memorial Park, 502 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs; pikespeakartscouncil.org.
Paula Poundstone — 7:30 p.m. Nov. 1, Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., $36-$40; 634-5583, csfineartscenter.org.
“David: The King of Jerusalem” — 7 p.m. Nov. 2, Charis Bible College, 800 Gospel Truth Way, Woodland Park, $15-$25. Tickets: thekingofjerusalem.com.
“Almost Maine” — Opens 7 p.m. Nov. 2, 7 p.m. Nov. 3, Pine Creek High School Auditorium, 10750 Thunder Mountain, $8-$10. Tickets: showtix4u.com.
Pauly Shore — Opens 7 p.m. Nov. 2, 9:30 p.m. Nov. 2 and 7 and 9:30 p.m. Nov. 3, Loonees Comedy Corner, 1305 N. Academy Blvd., $25; looneescc.wixsite.com/loonees.
“Church & State” — Opens 7:30 p.m. Nov. 2, 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, 2 p.m. Sundays, through Nov. 25, Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., $18-$20; 634-5583, csfineartscenter.org.
“Comedy & Cocktails” — A mom’s night out with Leeann & Michelle, 6:45-9 p.m. Nov. 3, The Colorado Springs School, 21 Broadmoor Ave., $30 and up. Tickets: tinyurl.com/yccr6net.
“Dance, Dessert and Dreams” — Colorado Springs Dance Theatre, 2 p.m. Nov. 4, Wasson Theatre Complex, 2115 Afton Way, $10-$15; csdance.org/dance-dessert-dreams-tickets.
“The Tap” — Opens 7:30 p.m. Nov. 8, 7:30 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays, 2 p.m. Sunday, through Nov. 25, Millibo Art Theatre, 1626 S. Tejon St., $18-$25; themat.org.
ONGOING
“The Postman Always Rings Twice” — 6:30 p.m. Thursday-Friday, 2 and 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Dean Fleischauer Activities Center, 326 Alabama Ave., Fountain, $7-$9 in advance, $8-$10 at door; fountaintheater.org/current-play.
“The Last Rabbit” by Jessica Weaver — 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, Springs Ensemble Theatre, 1903 E. Cache La Poudre St., $10-$15; springsensembletheatre.org/tickets.
“The Legend of Robin Hood” — 6 p.m. Friday, 2 and 6 p.m. Saturday, Colorado Springs Charter Academy, 2577 N. Chelton Road, $10-$15; 331-2434, actcolorado.net.
“The Rocky Horror Picture Show” — Mountain Rep Theatre, through Nov. 3, The Butte Theater, 139 E. Bennett Ave., Cripple Creek, $18-$21. Go online for dates and times: mountainrep.com.
Oskar Blues Comedy Night — 7:30 p.m. Sundays, Oskar Blues Grill & Brew, 118 N. Tejon St.; tinyurl.com/ycyqgx9b.
COMPILED BY CARLOTTA OLSON, THE GAZETTE, 636-0221, CARLOTTA.OLSON@GAZETTE.COM