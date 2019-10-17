STAGE
OPENING
Theresa Caputo — 7:30 p.m. Oct. 24, Pikes Peak Center, 190 S. Cascade Ave., $39.75 and up; 520-7469, pikespeakcenter.com.
“Carrie the Musical: A Staged Concert” — Opens 7:30 p.m. Oct. 25, 7:30 p.m. Oct. 26, Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., $20-$40; 634-5583, fac.coloradocollege.edu.
"Heidi" — Opens 7 p.m. Oct. 25, 7 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays, 2:30 p.m. Sundays, through Nov. 3, First Company Theater, 420 N. Nevada Ave., $5-$15; fumc-cs.org/upcoming-shows.
"Charles Busch" — 8 p.m. Oct. 26, Shockley-Zalabak Theater, 5225 N. Nevada Ave., $42.75-$52.75; uccspresents.org.
"The Spooky MilliBOO" — Opens 11 a.m. Oct. 26, 1 p.m. Oct. 26, 1 and 3 p.m. Oct. 27, The Millibo Art Theatre, 1626 N. Tejon St., $12.50, $44 family four-pack; tinyurl.com/yxh333sf.
ONGOING
“The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time” — 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Friday, 5 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday, Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., $20 and up; 634-5583, fac.coloradocollege.edu.
"Cabaret Voltaire" — 7:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday, The Millibo Art Theatre, 1626 N. Tejon St., $15; tinyurl.com/yy2pcaxj.
"Arcadia" — Through Oct. 27, Ent Center for the Arts, 5225 N. Nevada Ave., $18 and up; uccspresents.org.
"The Great American Trailer Park Musical" — Presented by Mountain Repertory Theatre, through Nov. 3, The Butte Theater, 139 E. Bennett Ave., Cripple Creek, $18-$21; buttetheater.com.